Go solar this summer! Rooftop solar buying programs now open to homeowners

Summer is here and perhaps you’ve noticed the shining sun and all it has to offer!
Solar energy is a renewable energy source and an alternative to fossil fuels. Homeowners with suitable roofs and minimal tree canopy can take advantage of the benefits of lowered energy bills and greener homes by going solar!
Arlington homeowners have multiple options when it comes to rooftop solar, including the Capital Area Solar Switch program, run by Solar United Neighbors, and Solarize NOVA, managed by the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP). In addition to these options, homeowners can reach out directly to a solar vendor for quotes and installation.
Capital Area Solar Switch provides a co-op-like program, where participants sign up and receive a solar installation offer that is lower than market value. This is possible through bulk-purchasing, in which the cost per install is lowered due to high demand. The program requires a $150 refundable deposit before working with the installer.
With Solarize, interested homeowners can sign up for a free solar assessment and, if their home appears eligible for rooftop PV, they will be connected to a pre-vetted installer for inspection and an installation contract. The price model is established before the program opens, meaning the vendors have already been verified, selected, and have agreed upon a fair price.
Review these programs and learn about County permitting requirements here.
There are financial incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act. Learn more about how tax credits can help offset the cost of solar.
