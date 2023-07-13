Adoptable Pet of the Week: Cheesecake

Say hello to the wonderful Cheesecake, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!

This senior girl is currently in foster with the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and is ready for her forever home.

This is what her foster has to say about her:

Cheesecake is a darling senior lady looking for a sunny space to enjoy her golden years. Meek and mild, she spends most of her days soaking in the sun with an occasional visit for head rubs and loving pets. She has the cutest little trot when she walks around the house and will lead you to her food bowl when it’s time to eat because she knows it like clockwork. She will always take you up on a treat! Her perfect day is lots of warm naps followed by regular check-ins for head scratches and back rubs. She’ll reward you with a squeaky meow and loving purr. Important facts about Cheesecake: while she is a senior cat she regularly demonstrates an ability to run and jump to get into cat trees and bedding perches. Cheesecake doesn’t particularly care to be held, but will sit beside you and is an ever present roommate. She would love a home where she can spend her days relaxing while you read a good book or snuggle on the couch with her.

Is Cheesecake the companion you’ve been looking for? To learn more, read her entire profile and email [email protected] to set up a meet and greet!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.