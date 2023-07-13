Three injured, one seriously, in crash on N. Glebe Road hill

A portion of N. Glebe Road was closed for more than an hour during the evening rush due to a serious crash.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., on the steep hill between Military Road and Chain Bridge.
“At approximately 5:11 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4500 block of N. Glebe Road for the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries,” Arlington County Police Department spokeswoman Ashley Savage tells ARLnow. “Three patients, all adults, were transported to the hospital — 1 with serious injuries and 2 with non-life-threatening injuries.”
The roadway reopened around 6:30 p.m., after the crash was cleared and crews inspected potential damage to utility lines.
