Morning Notes

Missing Middle Lawsuit Trial Delayed — “Arlington Circuit Court’s schedule to hear arguments in the lawsuit by 10 Arlington homeowners challenging the residential rezoning that took effect July 1 was postponed, from a planned July 11 date to September 19. The reason? A delay by the Virginia Supreme Court in appointing a substitute judge after all four Arlington judges on May 25 asked to be disqualified because they are ‘situated’ in Arlington.” [Falls Church News-Press]

AWLA Kennels Are Full — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “Empty the Shelters starts at AWLA in one week BUT don’t forget – our dog kennels are full so we are honoring these adoption fees starting today! ” [Facebook]

Nearby: Liberty Barbecue Changing — “Liberty Barbecue will reopen its doors next month as The Falls with a refreshed menu, overseen by a new executive chef, and a fully renovated interior. Still located at 370 West Broad Street in Falls Church, the Liberty Restaurant Group’s newest concept will feature mid-Atlantic and Southern cuisine, with more diverse offerings than its predecessor had. Diners can look forward to more poultry, seafood and bar options, though some fan favorites will remain.” [Arlington Magazine]

It’s Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm later in afternoon and evening. Partly sunny and sultry, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. [Weather.gov]