Morning Notes

Missing Middle Lawsuit Trial Delayed — “Arlington Circuit Court’s schedule to hear arguments in the lawsuit by 10 Arlington homeowners challenging the residential rezoning that took effect July 1 was postponed, from a planned July 11 date to September 19. The reason? A delay by the Virginia Supreme Court in appointing a substitute judge after all four Arlington judges on May 25 asked to be disqualified because they are ‘situated’ in Arlington.” [Falls Church News-Press]
AWLA Kennels Are Full — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “Empty the Shelters starts at AWLA in one week BUT don’t forget – our dog kennels are full so we are honoring these adoption fees starting today! ” [Facebook]
Nearby: Liberty Barbecue Changing — “Liberty Barbecue will reopen its doors next month as The Falls with a refreshed menu, overseen by a new executive chef, and a fully renovated interior. Still located at 370 West Broad Street in Falls Church, the Liberty Restaurant Group’s newest concept will feature mid-Atlantic and Southern cuisine, with more diverse offerings than its predecessor had. Diners can look forward to more poultry, seafood and bar options, though some fan favorites will remain.” [Arlington Magazine]
It’s Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm later in afternoon and evening. Partly sunny and sultry, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. [Weather.gov]
A portion of N. Glebe Road was closed for more than an hour during the evening rush due to a serious crash. The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., on…
A look at the most and least expensive single-family homes sold in Arlington last month, June 2023.
The Arlington County Board is poised to nominate the former School Board member on Saturday.
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our