Pair of military flyovers planned Wednesday

Get ready for some loud roars overhead tomorrow.

A pair of military flyovers are planned Wednesday morning and later that night, according to AlertDC.

The first appears to be a standard-issue flyover of Arlington National Cemetery.

“The Naval Air Force Atlantic will conduct a flyover of the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 11:10 AM,” said AlertDC.

The second is for the Major League Soccer All-Star Game, being across the river at Audi Field

“The US Air Force Air Combat Command (ACC) will conduct a flyover in the National Capital Region over Audi Field, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 8:30PM,” AlertDC said.