Driver smashes through bank drive-thru in Falls Church

A bank drive-thru has been heavily damaged in the City of Falls Church after a driver smashed through a brick wall.

The incident happened shortly after noon at the M&T Bank branch at 133 S. Washington Street. Arlington County firefighters responded to the scene to evaluate injuries and, if need be, rescue anyone inside the vehicle.

(ACFD provides firefighting services to the city under contract.)

The driver, who appeared to be an elderly man, was reportedly able to get out of his Subaru on his own power and did not suffer any serious injuries. The drive-thru, however, was not so lucky — the brick wall that was demolished was holding up the roof, which came down on the front of the hatchback.