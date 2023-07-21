Meet the newest — and the cutest — Adoptable Pet of the Week, Berkeley! This handsome guy can’t wait to find his forever home.

His friends at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington had this to say:

Meet Berkeley, the handsome bunny with a heart full of love! This adorable guy is eagerly awaiting a home where he can hop, binky, and be showered with affection. With his sleek and shiny black fur, Berkeley is a true head-turner. His deep, expressive eyes are windows to his gentle and curious heart. Whether he’s exploring his surroundings or enjoying a chew, Berkeley’s sweet nature shines through in every interaction. Berkeley is a bunny of discerning tastes when it comes to food. A well-balanced diet consisting of fresh hay, leafy greens, and specially formulated rabbit pellets will keep him happy and healthy. He also appreciates the occasional carrot or apple slice as a special treat.

Is Berkeley the adorable bunny you’ve been looking for? Read his entire profile to learn more!

Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.