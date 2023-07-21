Former journalist who lived on Columbia Pike pleads guilty to child sexual abuse material possession

Arlington resident James Gordon Meek, formerly a prominent television news producer, has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the plea this afternoon. Meek, 53, faces a minimum sentence of 5 year in federal prison and a maximum sentence of several decades.

The FBI raided Meek’s apartment on Columbia Pike in April 2022, as photos first published by ARLnow — taken by local resident John Antonelli — showed. Speculation about the raid swirled in the ensuing months, in part due to Meek’s job as a prominent producer for ABC News and his former role in counter-terrorism for the House Committee on Homeland Security.

In the end, Meek was being investigated for possession of child sexual abuse material on his phone and on other devices. He pleaded guilty today and is set to be sentenced in late September.

More, below, from a U.S. Dept. of Justice press release.