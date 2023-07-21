The Nose That Knows: A Two Table Super Tasting!

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email [email protected] arrowine. com.

Are you looking for something fun to do this Sunday? How about tasting some Virginia Wine? Let’s meet at Arrowine!

Join us at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road) this Sunday, July 23 from 1-4 p.m. for our Two Table Super Tasting! Featuring some of Virginia’s Best with Glen Manor, Early Mountain, Midland, Vino del Bosco, and Veritas Wineries all in one place — without driving to the wineries. They will all be here for you to sample at Arrowine!

By Reservation only. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID.

Additional details:

Cost: There is no charge for this tasting event!

Discounts: Tasting discounts are “on”! Every wine you taste will be on sale during the event, at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too!

This event will be popular. To attend, please fill out this form, or e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know you plan to attend. Include the following information in your email:

Name

E-mail and phone contact information

Number of people in your group

When you expect to arrive: (a) 1–2 p.m., (b) 2–3 p.m., or (c) 3–4 p.m.

We will confirm all reservations by e-mail. If attending, we will add you to our e-mail list that announces special events and sales.

We look forward to seeing you!

Doug Rosen