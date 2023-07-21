The Nose That Knows: A Two Table Super Tasting!

This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup or in-store shopping. Have a question? Email [email protected]
Are you looking for something fun to do this Sunday? How about tasting some Virginia Wine? Let’s meet at Arrowine!
Join us at Arrowine (4508 Cherry Hill Road) this Sunday, July 23 from 1-4 p.m. for our Two Table Super Tasting! Featuring some of Virginia’s Best with Glen Manor, Early Mountain, Midland, Vino del Bosco, and Veritas Wineries all in one place — without driving to the wineries. They will all be here for you to sample at Arrowine!
By Reservation only. Attendance is limited to ensure a great experience. All attendees must be 21 and possess a valid picture ID.
Additional details:
Cost: There is no charge for this tasting event!
Discounts: Tasting discounts are “on”! Every wine you taste will be on sale during the event, at least 10% off the regular price. We’ll have wine available for purchase, and if you want more than we have available, discounts will apply to tasting wines you order during the event, too!
This event will be popular. To attend, please fill out this form, or e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know you plan to attend. Include the following information in your email:
- Name
- E-mail and phone contact information
- Number of people in your group
- When you expect to arrive: (a) 1–2 p.m., (b) 2–3 p.m., or (c) 3–4 p.m.
We will confirm all reservations by e-mail. If attending, we will add you to our e-mail list that announces special events and sales.
We look forward to seeing you!
Doug Rosen
Recent Stories
Arlington resident James Gordon Meek, formerly a prominent television news producer, has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the…
Volunteers spent countless hours doing small home improvement projects for low-income residents in Arlington and Northern Virginia.
Meet the newest — and the cutest — Adoptable Pet of the Week, Berkeley! This handsome guy can’t wait to find his forever home. His friends at the Animal Welfare…
Toys ‘R’ Us and its long-necked mascot are on an RV tour of the East Coast, with an upcoming stop in Arlington. The long-time children’s retailer declared bankruptcy in 2017…
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to welcome three new trustees to the Board for fiscal year 2024: Dana Laidhold, Nancy Eileen McEldowney, and Carmen C. Oviedo. These new board members bring highly distinguished and diverse perspectives in business, finance, and community impact to the work of the Community Foundation at an exciting time in its evolution. The Foundation is embarking on a strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for deeper and broader engagement in meeting the needs of the community.
Dana Laidhold serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. With more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, foreign exchange, investing, cash management, insurance and treasury technologies, she leads a global team of treasury and tax professionals. In 2020, her Treasury team was a finalist for the Pinnacle Award for excellence in treasury and finance. In 2015, Dana received the Highly Commendable distinction as Woman of the Year at the Adam Smith Awards. Dana is also on the board of the Nasdaq Foundation.
Nancy Eileen McEldowney is an academic and diplomat who served as the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 and 2022. She previously served as United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Interim President and Senior Vice President of the National Defense University, and Director of the Foreign Service Institute, among many other foreign affairs distinctions. She has been granted the State Department’s Superior Honor Award on five occasions. She is also the recipient of the Sinclair Linguistic Award and of the Chairman of the Joint Chief’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
Carmen C. Oviedo is Founding Partner of Stanton Blackwell. Before founding Stanton Blackwell, Carmen was Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member of Delta Career Education Corporation. She held multiple positions at Fannie Mae serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading regulatory affairs. Carmen began her career in business development at the Corporate Executive Board after spending several years on Capitol Hill. With a passion for community development, Carmen served as a Board President for Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington and is a former board member of Dress for Success in Washington, DC.
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From ceramics to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting a free workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Wednesday, August 26 from 5:30-7:00 at our office in Arlington. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🌟 Calling all adventurous hearts! 🌟
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection as we present Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
📅 Mark your calendars for July 28th, from 6-9 pm, because