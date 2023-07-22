ARLnow’s podcast is returning. Here’s a sneak peek.

After a multi-year hiatus, ARLnow’s podcast is returning this fall. Our first test episode recording turned out pretty well, so we decided to let you listen to it.
It starts with a discussion of some local news of the week, then transitions to a discussion about local news reporting and journalism as a career. The episode features ARLnow founder Scott Brodbeck, reporter/editor Jo DeVoe, incoming reporter/editor James Jarvis, and Peter Berlizov, a local high school student who showed up for a tour of our office and got roped into interviewing ARLnow’s staff for the podcast.
Let us know what you think of this format in the comments.
Listen below or subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or TuneIn.
