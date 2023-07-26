13 non-touristy things to do near DC this summer

During summertime in D.C., it can feel impossible to find a place that isn’t crowded with out-of-towners.
While we love sharing D.C.’s iconic spots with visitors, sometimes it’s nice to get away from the long lines and camera-wielding families.
Yes, we will take a picture of you and your family in matching T-shirts — but no, you won’t catch us stepping a foot near D.C. landmarks anytime soon. Escape the summer swarm with this list of non-touristy things to do near D.C. this summer:
- C&O Canal + Great Falls
- Cedar Hill
- The Dupont Underground
- Glenstone Museum
- Gravelly Point Park
- Great Country Farms
- Key Bridge Boathouse
- Lone Oak Brewery
- Rock Creek Park
- SPIN D.C.
- Suns Cinema Independent Theater
- Union Market
- The Willard Afternoon Tea
