Small Business Focus: Do I really need an Arlington business license?

This column is sponsored by BizLaunch, a division of Arlington Economic Development.
For anyone who runs or is looking to open a business in Arlington, the answer is yes.
With only a few exceptions, Arlington business owners need to get a business license and maintain that year over year. This includes businesses of all types of sizes. If you’re a freelance artist/maker, own a retail establishment or restaurant, operate as a consultant or even have a home-based business or nonprofit, an Arlington Business License is required to operate.
Obtaining that business license is pretty simple through the Arlington Commissioner of Revenue, which issues business licenses every year and assesses the amount of tax businesses are required to pay. The entire process can be done online via the CAPP — Customer Assessment and Payment Portal. Simply go to the website and click on “Register a new business/location.”
Be sure to have your EIN (Employer Identification Number) or SSN (Social Security Number) and your home occupation permit or your Certificate of Occupancy (CO) number handy as you’ll need those to complete the application. Once the application is complete, the process is done, and you’ve successfully registered your business in Arlington County, Virginia.
But why is having a license so important? A business license serves as the taxing mechanism for both the Business License Tax, which is based on the gross receipts of a business, and the Business Tangible Personal Property Tax, which is based on the individual tangibles, or personal assets, of a business — things like furniture, machinery, tools or programmable computer equipment.
We all know that no one is overly excited about the prospect of additional taxes, but it’s important to remember that not only does that tax revenue help to fund Arlington’s many amenities, like public transportation, social services, public art, parks, community centers and bike trails. But even more importantly, if a business is found to be operating without required licenses, it can be fined and/or sent to court for each day of operation without required licenses. Making sure all of our businesses are operating in full compliance of the law is key, and the BizLaunch team is here to help ensure Arlington businesses are up to date.
We know the various licenses, taxes and fees can be a little overwhelming, especially at the beginning, and BizLaunch and the Arlington Commissioner of Revenue are here to help.
For new businesses wanting to start, the BizLaunch team has put together a thorough Small Business Checklist outlining each step a business needs to take to launch, including licensing and regulation. Additionally, the Arlington Commissioner of Revenue’s Office has put together a helpful guide for businesses opening in Arlington.
For more information about BizLaunch visit www.bizlaunch.org.
Recent Stories
The long-awaited Westmont Apartments on Columbia Pike is now open and ready for move-ins, with a pair of restaurants setting up on the ground floor. Developer Republic Properties Corporation announced…
Clarendon’s B Live is set to become a beach bar beginning early next month, while Coco B’s is set to finally open on the rooftop. The live music venue and…
Get ready for three days of sweltering weather. Ahead of high temperatures in the upper 90s paired with high humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for…
WaPo Investigates Police Tackle — “Three policing experts who reviewed the dashboard-camera video and documents in the case told The Post the encounter was an example of how not to…
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to ask the Arlington community for nominations for the 2023 William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award. The Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a tireless and unselfish commitment to improving the quality of life in Arlington. Award recipients exemplify above-and-beyond servant leadership and have made extraordinary and visionary contributions to the Arlington community. Multiple honorees may be recognized each year.
Award recipients have a history of serving Arlington in a variety of ways: whether it be the arts, social justice, philanthropy, education, volunteering, civic duties, or entrepreneurship. This year’s recipient will join an exemplary roster of past honorees including Dr. Michael Silverman, Portia Clark, Mark Riley, Lucy Bowen McCauley, Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr., Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, and the Honorable George D. Varoutsos, among many others.
This year’s honoree(s) will be recognized at the Spirit of Community Awards and Luncheon on November 17: the annual event bringing together hundreds of business, civic, and philanthropic leaders, as well as Arlingtonians from all walks of life, for a celebration of community and the individuals who have made Arlington a better home for all of us.
If you are interested in nominating an individual, please submit a nomination form by visiting arlcf.org/spirit2023. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, August 23 to be considered.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers