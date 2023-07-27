Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — From AlertDC: “The US Military will conduct a fly over in the National Capitol Region, at the Arlington National Cemetery, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM.”
N. Va. Young Dems Blast Board — “The Northern Virginia Young Democrats organization is not happy with the somewhat more seasoned Democrats on the Arlington County Board. ‘Disappointing to see our leaders flip-flop on much-needed reforms like RCV [ranked-choice voting],’ the organization – the local affiliate of Virginia Young Democrats – said in a July 24 tweet.” [Gazette Leader]
Dunkin Awards Local Scholarships — “Dunkin’ held its second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship this past spring, which awarded $125,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students across the Washington, D.C., area. Three students from Arlington were among 50 students in the region who received a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational technical school of their choice for the upcoming fall semester.” [Patch]
DCA Expansion Backers Not Done Yet — “Efforts to amend a pair of obscure aviation rules capping flights at Northern Virginia’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport foundered last week in the U.S. House of Representatives, although a group backing the change says ‘the fight is far from over.’ On Thursday, the U.S. House rejected an amendment to a bill… that would have allowed seven new round-trip flights to Reagan National every hour.” [Virginia Mercury]
Arlington Man Arrested for Bar Gunfire — “An Arlington man was arrested in Alexandria… Tuesday for a shooting incident that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads earlier this month. Fairfax County police officers were called to the Lion’s Den Lounge at 5820 Seminary Road around 4 a.m. on July 16 after getting a report of gunshots being fired.” [FFXnow]
It’s Thursday — There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm today, with sunny and hot conditions and a high near 98°F, feeling like 105°F. Southwest winds will blow at 11-15 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. Tonight, expect a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly between 8pm and 2am, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 75°F. South winds will be at 6-10 mph; new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half-inch are possible. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A driver made a daring and successful — though some might say ill-advised — escape from armed carjackers early this morning. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the…
During summertime in D.C., it can feel impossible to find a place that isn’t crowded with out-of-towners. While we love sharing D.C.’s iconic spots with visitors, sometimes it’s nice to get away…
Three people are being hospitalized and southbound I-395 is blocked after a truck crash.
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers