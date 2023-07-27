Morning Notes

Flyover Planned This Morning — From AlertDC: “The US Military will conduct a fly over in the National Capitol Region, at the Arlington National Cemetery, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 9:10 AM.”

N. Va. Young Dems Blast Board — “The Northern Virginia Young Democrats organization is not happy with the somewhat more seasoned Democrats on the Arlington County Board. ‘Disappointing to see our leaders flip-flop on much-needed reforms like RCV [ranked-choice voting],’ the organization – the local affiliate of Virginia Young Democrats – said in a July 24 tweet.” [Gazette Leader]

Dunkin Awards Local Scholarships — “Dunkin’ held its second annual Dunkin’ Regional Scholarship this past spring, which awarded $125,000 in academic scholarships to high school and college students across the Washington, D.C., area. Three students from Arlington were among 50 students in the region who received a $2,500 academic scholarship to an accredited two- or four-year college or vocational technical school of their choice for the upcoming fall semester.” [Patch]

DCA Expansion Backers Not Done Yet — “Efforts to amend a pair of obscure aviation rules capping flights at Northern Virginia’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport foundered last week in the U.S. House of Representatives, although a group backing the change says ‘the fight is far from over.’ On Thursday, the U.S. House rejected an amendment to a bill… that would have allowed seven new round-trip flights to Reagan National every hour.” [Virginia Mercury]

Arlington Man Arrested for Bar Gunfire — “An Arlington man was arrested in Alexandria… Tuesday for a shooting incident that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads earlier this month. Fairfax County police officers were called to the Lion’s Den Lounge at 5820 Seminary Road around 4 a.m. on July 16 after getting a report of gunshots being fired.” [FFXnow]

It’s Thursday — There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm today, with sunny and hot conditions and a high near 98°F, feeling like 105°F. Southwest winds will blow at 11-15 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. Tonight, expect a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly between 8pm and 2am, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 75°F. South winds will be at 6-10 mph; new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half-inch are possible. [Weather.gov]