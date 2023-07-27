Police investigating series of car thefts in N. Arlington

Two cars were stolen and eight were rummaged through at some point overnight, according to Arlington County police.
The theft series happened in neighborhoods north of Langston Blvd, including the Old Dominion and Donaldson Run communities, between last night and early this morning.
Police have no description of the suspect or suspects.
More, below, from an ACPD crime report.
GRAND LARCENY AUTO, LARCENY FROM AUTO, VEHICLE TAMPERING (Series)(Late), 2023-07260060/2023-07260067/2023-07260075/2023-07260089/2023-07260092/2023-07260145, 2300 block of N. Columbus Street/2400 block of N. Utah Street/4800 block of 24th Road N./4800 block of 24th Street N./4600 block of 23rd Road N./2300 block of N. Stafford Street. The investigation determined between approximately 7:00 p.m. on July 26 and 6:30 a.m. on July 27, the unknown suspects entered approximately eight vehicles, rummaged through the inside and stole items of value. Additionally, two vehicles were stolen from the area. The stolen vehicles are described as a blue 2013 Lexus ES 300 with Virginia license plate… and a white Toyota Rav4 with Virginia license plate… There is no suspect description(s). The investigation is ongoing.
Recent Stories
What had been an Excessive Heat Watch for Friday is now a warning. The National Weather Service just issued the Excessive Heat Warning, cautioning against “dangerously hot conditions with heat…
Arlington firefighters are investigating a reported fire in the ceiling at Lost Dog Cafe in Westover. The fire started in the kitchen area and is said to be out, but…
NVHomes has returned to Arlington with a collection of luxury townhomes off Columbia Pike and will welcome guests to view the model residence this Sunday, July 30 from 12-2 p.m….
Arlington is looking to operate buses more frequently and expand service with more off-peak and weekend service. These are just some of the recommendations that could be implemented as part…
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers