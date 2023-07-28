Adoptable Pet of the Week: Panda

Get ready to guard your heart! The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Panda, an adorable puppy up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
This pup is currently in foster and this is what his foster parents had to say:
Meet Panda the puppy who will steal your heart with his big, brown eyes and sweet personality!
Shy at first, once Panda warms up to you, his true happy, go-lucky nature blooms. Unlike other pups his age, Panda is also very chill and enjoys quality calm time with his humans or a yummy chewy treat.
Panda’s Yays: Food, treats, playing with dog friends, and chin scratches while staring into your eyes lovingly.
Panda’s Nays: New places and new people (but only at first!). He says he’s still just a baby and learning about the world.
Panda’s Fun Facts: He already walks very well on leash, isn’t scared or phased by loud noises. He loves other dogs.
Don’t miss out on this sweet, soulful companion dog that wants everyone to love him as much as he loves them!
Read Panda’s entire profile to learn more. To set up a virtual meet and greet, email [email protected].
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
