Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk about Lyon Village

Lyon Village offers residents an exceptional living experience, seamlessly blending urban convenience within a suburban setting.

Situated just north of Wilson Boulevard, this charming neighborhood boasts proximity to the bustling shops and eateries of Clarendon while offering a tranquil retreat with beautiful homes, a two-acre park, dog park, and community house.

Established a century ago, Lyon Village has approximately 800 homes and a remarkable 37 percent of these homes were built in the 1920s. The many home styles showcase the neighborhood’s timeless beauty and architectural diversity including cape cods, tudors, colonials, craftsmans, and more. Walking around Lyon Village is a visual treat for residents and visitors alike!

Anchoring the vibrant community is the Lyon Village Citizens Association (LVCA), founded in 1926. The LVCA plays a central role in bringing neighbors together through various annual events. From the beloved Easter Egg Hunt to the spirited Fourth of July Parade and Picnic, and the Spaghetti Dinner, there’s always something exciting happening. The Lyon Village Community House, a cherished neighborhood gathering place available for rent, serves as a focal point for many meetings and events. With a monthly newsletter and an active listserv, the LVCA ensures residents stay connected and informed.

At the heart of Lyon Village lies the delightful Lyon Village Park, a two-acre fenced oasis offering a range of recreational activities. Families and friends come together to enjoy the children’s playground area, picnic shelter, two lighted tennis courts, and a lighted basketball court. The park’s highlight, the refreshing sprayground, draws in numerous young families, operating from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, creating fun memories for all.

When my husband and I were house hunting we zeroed in on Lyon Village for all of these reasons. Since moving here, we’ve met so many wonderful neighbors on our daily walks and have enjoyed the “walkable” lifestyle living in Lyon Village allows. You can often find us at local spots like Simona Cafe, Green Pig Bistro, Bar Ivy, and Bakeshop. With its rich history, diverse architectural styles, engaging community activities, and picturesque parks, Lyon Village is an amazing place to call home.

