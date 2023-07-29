Neighborhood Spotlight: Let’s talk about Lyon Village

Lyon Village offers residents an exceptional living experience, seamlessly blending urban convenience within a suburban setting.
Situated just north of Wilson Boulevard, this charming neighborhood boasts proximity to the bustling shops and eateries of Clarendon while offering a tranquil retreat with beautiful homes, a two-acre park, dog park, and community house.
Established a century ago, Lyon Village has approximately 800 homes and a remarkable 37 percent of these homes were built in the 1920s. The many home styles showcase the neighborhood’s timeless beauty and architectural diversity including cape cods, tudors, colonials, craftsmans, and more. Walking around Lyon Village is a visual treat for residents and visitors alike!
Anchoring the vibrant community is the Lyon Village Citizens Association (LVCA), founded in 1926. The LVCA plays a central role in bringing neighbors together through various annual events. From the beloved Easter Egg Hunt to the spirited Fourth of July Parade and Picnic, and the Spaghetti Dinner, there’s always something exciting happening. The Lyon Village Community House, a cherished neighborhood gathering place available for rent, serves as a focal point for many meetings and events. With a monthly newsletter and an active listserv, the LVCA ensures residents stay connected and informed.
At the heart of Lyon Village lies the delightful Lyon Village Park, a two-acre fenced oasis offering a range of recreational activities. Families and friends come together to enjoy the children’s playground area, picnic shelter, two lighted tennis courts, and a lighted basketball court. The park’s highlight, the refreshing sprayground, draws in numerous young families, operating from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year, creating fun memories for all.
When my husband and I were house hunting we zeroed in on Lyon Village for all of these reasons. Since moving here, we’ve met so many wonderful neighbors on our daily walks and have enjoyed the “walkable” lifestyle living in Lyon Village allows. You can often find us at local spots like Simona Cafe, Green Pig Bistro, Bar Ivy, and Bakeshop. With its rich history, diverse architectural styles, engaging community activities, and picturesque parks, Lyon Village is an amazing place to call home.
Please reach out to me if you want to learn more about Lyon Village or the many other wonderful neighborhoods in Northern Virginia!
Hannah Lynn | 703-973-8170 | [email protected] | www.thelynnteamre.com | www.McEnearney.com
McEnearney Associates — Alexandria Office
Links & Recommendations
- Lyon Village Park
- Lyon Village Community House
- James Hunter Dog Park
- Simona Cafe
- Bar Ivy
- Lyon Hall
- Green Pig Bistro
- Bakeshop
- Nicecream
For 40 years, McEnearney Associates has been a premiere residential, commercial and property management firm with 11 offices located in the Washington metro region. With service excellence, hyper-local expertise, powerful data insights, innovative technology and cutting-edge marketing, McEnearney Associates have helped their clients make informed decisions on their most valuable real estate investments. There is an important difference at McEnearney: It’s not about us, it’s about you. To learn more, visit us at www.McEnearney.com.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Arlington is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. Friday. The watch, issued late Friday afternoon, says damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning are possible with the storms….
A 37-year-old Arlington man is facing nearly 20 charges related to a series of side view mirror thefts from vehicles.
Get ready to guard your heart! The newest Adoptable Pet of the Week is Panda, an adorable puppy up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. This pup…
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers