Morning Notes

Armed Robbery at Bluemont Safeway — “At approximately 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the Safeway in the 5100 block of Wilson Boulevard for the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers determined that a man and a woman entered the store, [placed] merchandise into a shopping cart and attempted to leave without paying. Police said an employee confronted the pair and the man then struck the employee with the shopping cart and brandished a knife.” [WJLA]

ACPD Warns of Bitcoin Scams — A large Arlington County Police Department sign next to a bitcoin ATM at the Giant store in Penrose warns of various scams that coerce the victim into putting money into the machine. [Threads]

Buses Drive Past Injured Pedestrian — From Dave Statter: “Person struck on N. Glebe Road at Randolph IFO Harris Teeter tonight. Lots of people stopped to help. Bus drivers though forged ahead. How about parking the bus to block the roadway to protect everyone until fire & EMS arrive?” [Twitter]

Local GOP in Fundraising Mode — From the Arlington GOP: “Arlington Republicans are preparing to take our message to tens of thousands of voters this year. With solid candidates and good ideas, we’re ready to take on the failed ‘Arlington Way’ in our community.” [Twitter]

Pike Restaurant Recs — “Long known to be Arlington’s most diverse corridor, Columbia Pike has a rich history as a culinary melting pot. The roughly 3-mile stretch that extends from Arlington into Fairfax County offers everything from Old Bay shrimp empanadas and plant-based Ethiopian fare to melty pupusas… Here are more than a dozen restaurants and bars to hit up and down the Pike.” [Arlington Magazine]

Pike Library Parking Changes — “As construction efforts ramp up on the Arlington Career Center parcel, parking for patrons of the Columbia Pike branch library is going to get more dicey. The library will remain open during the two years required for construction of a new Career Center along South Walter Reed Drive, but the parking lot no longer will be accessible directly from Walter Reed. Drivers should enter through South Highland Street, or consider walking, biking or using public transit, county officials said.” [Gazette Leader]

Amazon Fresh Reopens — From an Amazon spokesperson, regarding the temporarily closure of a local Amazon Fresh store: “I wanted to follow up and let you know that the Amazon Fresh in Crystal City has reopened to customers as of this week.”

Powering the Power Crews — From Dominion’s Peggy Fox: “Lovely people at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Arlington who thanked @DominionEnergy crews & W.A. Chester contractors with homemade cookies! We have a lot of nice neighbors out here!” [Twitter]

It’s Monday — There is a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with partly sunny skies and a high near 84°F. Winds will start from the northwest at 6-8 mph and become southwest in the morning. The night will be mostly clear, with a low of 65°F and a north wind at 6 mph. [Weather.gov]