Police: Man touched boy inappropriately on trail near Kenmore Middle School

Arlington County police are looking for a man who sexually abused a boy on a local trail.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, on a trail near the intersection of Route 50 and Carlin Springs Road. That’s near Kenmore Middle School, Bluemont Park and the W&OD Trail.

“At approximately 9:09 a.m. on July 30, police were dispatched to the report of an assault just occurred,” Arlington County police said today in a crime report. “Upon arrival, it was determined the juvenile victim was walking on the trail when he was approached by the unknown male suspect. The suspect engaged the victim in conversation before touching him inappropriately and fleeing the scene on foot.”

“Officers canvassed the area for the suspect yielding negative results. No injuries were reported,” the crime report continues. “The suspect is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male in his 40’s with gray hair, approximately 5’7” wearing a red shirt and dark sweat pants. The investigation is ongoing.”

