ACPD investigating Porsche crash in which driver fled with small children

On Saturday night, as much of Arlington was cleaning up from the earlier severe storms, a driver slammed into a light pole and a stop sign in the Lyon Village neighborhood.
The driver of the Porsche SUV then got out and ran off with two small children who had been passengers in the vehicle, police and witnesses tell ARLnow. It is unclear whether any of them were injured.
It’s an incident that drew many neighbors out of their homes amid a power outage. The crash still has the affluent neighborhood near Clarendon and Courthouse talking — and concerned about the welfare of the children.
A local resident recounted what happened.
“Around 10:05 pm, a black Porsche SUV went screeching down N. Bryan St. in Lyon Village at a high speed, crashed into a light pole and took the entire pole down across N. Bryan, hit a stop sign which got attached to the undercarriage of the Porsche, then did a sharp left turn into 16th Street where the car came to a stop,” a tipster told us.
“Then I heard a little girl screaming ‘Daddy, Daddy!’ It was heartstopping,” she continued. “I ran outside at the sound of the collision and heard the girl screaming. When I got there, the car was still running, all the doors were open, but no one was in it. Neighbors were pouring out of their houses to see what had happened.”
“At least three witnesses reported that the man got out of the Porsche and told his children (apparently 2 young children) ‘Run with me,’ she said. “Then they took off running down 16th Street towards Courthouse.”
The tipster shared photos of the crash, including the navigation screen, which had Le Diplomate restaurant in D.C., Quincy Park in Arlington, and a home in Vienna, Virginia listed as recent destinations.
“The car was badly damaged with almost every window shattered and the stop sign stuck to the undercarriage — so hopefully the kids were not injured. The little girl sounded absolutely terrified, though.,” the tipster added. “It took the police and fire dept. quite a while to arrive due to all the other emergencies.”
Arlington County Police Department spokeswoman Ashley Savage largely confirmed the sequence of events.
At approximately 10:07 p.m. on July 29, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Bryan Street for the report of a single vehicle crash with unknown conditions The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle struck a stop sign and utility pole at 16th Street N. and N. Bryan Street before exiting the vehicle with the two juvenile occupants and running from the scene prior to police arrival.
Savage said the crash is being investigated as a hit and run but declined to name a suspect as no one has been charged yet.
“The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been sought at this time” said Savage.
Recent Stories
Local watering hole Thirsty Bernie is becoming Ocean Shack. The former home of the neighborhood bar and restaurant at the corner of N. Glebe Road and Langston Blvd is being…
Some neighbors and nearby businesses are fed up with drivers illegally parking near the Penrose Square Starbucks. They say improperly parked cars are leading to traffic jams and a loss…
APS Boundary Adjustments On Tap — “It’s a part of the job description that leads one to question the sanity of those who seek to serve on local school boards….
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers