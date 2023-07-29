BREAKING: Widespread power outages, trees down, houses on fire in wake of storms

(Updated at 5:50 p.m.) Tens of thousands are without power in Arlington after severe storms ripped through the county Saturday evening.
As of 5:45 p.m. Dominion was reporting 34,027 customers without power in Arlington alone and more than 80,000 across Northern Virginia.
The damage was widespread and includes numerous trees and power lines down across the county. Numerous roads are blocked, including some major routes.
“Numerous trees and large branches blew down blocking eastbound [I-66]” near Rosslyn, according to the National Weather Service. U.S. Park Police reports southbound lanes of the GW Parkway blocked near Spout Run due to a large tree down. Heavy traffic is reported on both routes.
Trees are down on at least two houses, including one on the unit block of S. Fillmore Street, where people were reported to be trapped. They have since been reported to be out and safe.
At the same time, a house is on fire in the Barcroft neighborhood, near the intersection of S. Pershing Drive and 2nd Street S. Another residential structure fire has been reported on the 4900 block of 7th Road S.
Arlington fire department resources are maxed out, according to scanner traffic. Authorities are asking residents not to call 911 except in the event in an emergency due to the high volume of calls.
Do you need assistance with #storm damage?
💻 Report downed trees + power lines online: https://t.co/3AlKzFMNYk
☎️ Find utility company + weather hotlines: https://t.co/du9F0cayzp
📱 Get local traffic and weather updates:@arlingtonalert
Only call 9-1-1 in emergencies.#dcwx pic.twitter.com/fk9y6cUvhQ
— Ready Arlington (@ReadyArlington) July 29, 2023
ACFD and regional partners are experiencing a significant increase in call volume. Emergency incidents will be addressed based on their priority level and available resources. Expect response times to be delayed. pic.twitter.com/LXp9CfhFQS
— Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 29, 2023
Among the other reports of storm damage in Arlington:
- 23rd Street S. and S. Hayes Street: 23rd Street S. blocked by downed trees and utility lines
- N. Illinois Street and Washington Blvd: Numerous trees down, including one that fell into a house
- 19th Street N. and N. Nelson Street: Trees down blocking street
- N. Kirkwood Road south of Langston Blvd: Trees down blocking street
- 19th Street N. and N. Nelson Street: Trees down
- S. Woodrow Street and 2nd Street S.: Trees and wires down
- Rosslyn (various locations): Fences blown down and construction debris scattered
- Wilson Blvd and N. Lexington Street: Tree and utility lines down
The line of storms that crossed Arlington packed damaging wind gusts. A 58 mph gust was recorded at Hoffman-Boston Elementary, while a 60 mph gust was recorded at National Airport. Across the Potomac, a 84 mph gust was reported at George Washington University’s Mount Vernon Campus, according to the National Weather Service.
4:58pm – Gusts of 65-80 mph are likely over parts of DC (SW/SE); 60 mph just measured at DCA/Reagan Airport on the edge of the storm. Head indoors, stay away from windows!
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 29, 2023
