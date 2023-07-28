Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

Arlington is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. Friday.
The watch, issued late Friday afternoon, says damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning are possible with the storms.
Neighboring jurisdictions like D.C., Fairfax County and Alexandria are also included in the watch.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/RoX9mbhgYs
— NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 28, 2023
