Storm cleanup: GW Parkway still closed due to downed trees, 20k still without power

The cleanup from Saturday’s severe storms is continuing into Sunday.

As of 9 a.m., Dominion is reporting 20,394 customers still without power in Arlington. That’s down from more than 34,000 immediately after the storm. Arlington makes up about two thirds of the 31,603 outages Dominion is reporting across Northern Virginia.

Dominion says it has 170 bucket trucks deployed and is working “as safely and quickly as possible to restore service.” Due to the large volume of trees and utility lines down across the region — particularly in Arlington — Dominion has not yet been able to provide estimates for when power will be restored.

Outage Update:

32,443 outages in Northern Va. Our patrols continue to gather info on outages so we can set ETRs (estimated time of restoration) 170 bucket trucks are headed to damage locations. Our crews will work as safely & quickly as possible to restore service. pic.twitter.com/5NXKuTWa0m — Peggy Fox (@PeggyDomEnergy) July 30, 2023

Along with power outages, readers have reported Xfinity TV and internet service outages in parts of the county. The trees that brought down power lines also brought down cable lines in many locations.

The GW Parkway, meanwhile, remains closed in both directions between the Beltway and Spout Run in Arlington due to a large number of downed trees.

From parkway spokesman Mark Maloy:

Due to the storm that moved through the northern Virginia area on Saturday afternoon, numerous trees fell across the travel lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Currently, the northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway (from Spout Run Parkway to the Capital Beltway) is closed as tree crews work to remove trees from the roadway. This closure will remain in place on Sunday until an assessment has been completed and all hazardous trees removed. There are numerous other trees downed in areas of the George Washington Memorial Parkway and the Clara Barton Parkway and the National Park Service is continuing to assess the damage and clear trees. We encourage drivers to use caution in the area and if they encounter any downed trees on the George Washington Memorial Parkway to call US Park Police at 202-610-7500.

Tree blocking road on GW Parkway north of Spout Run exit. 2 way traffic pic.twitter.com/axkotniAx5 — Holly Joers (@hokiehol) July 29, 2023

Among the more dramatic storm impacts was a large window that blew out of an apartment building in Clarendon amid the damaging wind gusts.

Witnesses tell ARLnow that the window came from the top of The Reserve at Clarendon building along Washington Blvd, between N. Highland and N. Garfield street.

“Windows missing from 11th floor unit at the Reserve, window frames and glass all over Washington Blvd, dented and damaged parked car [with] window frame next to it,” a reader tells ARLnow. “[The damaged] car was parked outside of Clarendon 1021, a block away. Cracked windows in the building where the Clarendon Orange Theory is (across the street from Reserve). Crazy!”

Police closed streets around the building due to the falling glass, though the roads have since reopened.

“At 7:05 p.m., police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Washington Boulevard for the report of two windowpanes that had fallen,” Arlington County police spokeswoman Ashley Savage confirmed to ARLnow. “No injuries were reported and the roads closed in the area have reopened.”

Videos posted online, below, show the intensity of the wind from Saturday’s storms.

Watch: Many #Arlington neighborhoods had an intense 2 or 3 mins during today's storm around 5:00. Watch these 30 secs in Va Square area. More tomorrow. Check the white sign in the median. From #SafetyVid. @capitalweather @dougkammerer @ARLnowDOTcom @StormHour #weather #stormhour pic.twitter.com/i2Z7tlC0Az — Dave Statter (@STATter911) July 30, 2023

We couldn't be prouder of the @USArmyOldGuard Soldiers who watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Winds reached 60-85 mph in the DC region. This sentinel leans into it and continues marching. Honor. https://t.co/WcGAnSl8xL — Arlington National Cemetery (@ArlingtonNatl) July 30, 2023

Map via Google Maps