Morning Notes

APS Boundary Adjustments On Tap — “It’s a part of the job description that leads one to question the sanity of those who seek to serve on local school boards. Arlington school leaders are planning three consecutive years of boundary adjustments to accommodate significant shifts in student populations across the county.” [Gazette Leader]

Storm Damage on Ft. Myer — From Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall: “Lee Avenue is temporarily closed due to tree removal. Our hard-working DPW team is aware of the damage from recent storms and is doing the heavy lifting across the base to clean it up.” [Twitter]

Storm Damage at Cemetery — From Arlington National Cemetery: “Storm clean-up update: ANC remains closed to visitors and pass holders on Tuesday, August 1. Funerals will still be conducted as scheduled and open to attendees. Thank you for your patience as we clear each section of debris and obstruction for everyone’s safety.” [Twitter]

Power Crew Stops Wayward Walkers — From Dominion’s Peggy Fox: “People tried to walk under our caution tape… until these guys stepped in! They stopped traffic & safely escorted pedestrians around our worksite off near Ft Myer in Arlington. We appreciate & thank you!” [Twitter]

Wrong-Way Driver in Clarendon — From Dave Statter: “Individualism & charting your own path can be keys to a healthy life — except maybe on a one-way street. And especially when heading straight toward an @ArlingtonVaPD officer.” [Twitter]

Rocket Launch Viewing Tonight — “The next resupply mission to the International Space Station from commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is preparing for launch during a window that opens Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 8:31 p.m. EDT at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Many in the mid-Atlantic region may be able to see the rocket after liftoff.” [The MoCo Show]

It’s August — Sunny skies and a high temperature of around 84°F, accompanied by a light north wind at about 6 mph. For Tuesday night, expect mostly clear conditions with a low temperature of around 64°F and a gentle northeastern breeze. [Weather.gov]