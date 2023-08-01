Morning Notes

APS Boundary Adjustments On Tap — “It’s a part of the job description that leads one to question the sanity of those who seek to serve on local school boards. Arlington school leaders are planning three consecutive years of boundary adjustments to accommodate significant shifts in student populations across the county.” [Gazette Leader]
Storm Damage on Ft. Myer — From Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall: “Lee Avenue is temporarily closed due to tree removal. Our hard-working DPW team is aware of the damage from recent storms and is doing the heavy lifting across the base to clean it up.” [Twitter]
Storm Damage at Cemetery — From Arlington National Cemetery: “Storm clean-up update: ANC remains closed to visitors and pass holders on Tuesday, August 1. Funerals will still be conducted as scheduled and open to attendees. Thank you for your patience as we clear each section of debris and obstruction for everyone’s safety.” [Twitter]
Power Crew Stops Wayward Walkers — From Dominion’s Peggy Fox: “People tried to walk under our caution tape… until these guys stepped in! They stopped traffic & safely escorted pedestrians around our worksite off near Ft Myer in Arlington. We appreciate & thank you!” [Twitter]
Wrong-Way Driver in Clarendon — From Dave Statter: “Individualism & charting your own path can be keys to a healthy life — except maybe on a one-way street. And especially when heading straight toward an @ArlingtonVaPD officer.” [Twitter]
Rocket Launch Viewing Tonight — “The next resupply mission to the International Space Station from commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman is preparing for launch during a window that opens Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 8:31 p.m. EDT at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Many in the mid-Atlantic region may be able to see the rocket after liftoff.” [The MoCo Show]
It’s August — Sunny skies and a high temperature of around 84°F, accompanied by a light north wind at about 6 mph. For Tuesday night, expect mostly clear conditions with a low temperature of around 64°F and a gentle northeastern breeze. [Weather.gov]
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From pottery to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
Photo Credit to Dawn Whitmore and Lia Ferro.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers