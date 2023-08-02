Adoptable Pet of the Week: Roy Lee

Meet Roy Lee, a beautiful black cat who is the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This is what his foster parents had to say about him:
Roy Lee is a sweet, handsome, brave guy who has come so far! After a sad and rough start to his life, he has now blossomed in his foster home and is enjoying becoming a real cat.
Roy is VERY motivated by pets and love — he is always eager for neck and bum scratches, and will rub on your legs or jump up next to you in pursuit of more pets. After getting a good dose of love, his inner kitten comes out and he’s off playing with jingly balls and other small toys he can bat around.
He’s recently discovered that cat scratchers and catnip are awesome. He now knows that cuddling up next to you on the couch is the best thing ever. He’s had to learn all the cat basics!
Roy is a great eater and uses the litter box like a champ. Patience and consistency is key to opening up his adorable, loving, and playful personality. He may be shy and hide in a new home at first, but once he knows he’s safe and in trusted hands, he will just blossom and trot out for pets when he hears you!
He’s been great with the little kids in his foster home. Roy will make a delightful companion!
Is Roy Lee the companion you’ve been searching for? Check out his entire profile to learn more and how to schedule a meet and greet!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
