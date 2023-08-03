Morning Notes

GW Parkway Back Open — “It took four days of work, but all trees have finally been cleared from the George Washington Memorial Parkway. The parkway’s northern section between the Capital Beltway (I-495) in McLean and Spout Run Parkway in Arlington reopened at 9:45 a.m. [Wednesday].” [FFXnow]
Street Sweeping Starts Soon — “Street sweeping removes accumulated debris and pollutants such as sand, salt, metals, petroleum products and bacteria before they wash into streams, the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay. Neighborhoods in Arlington are swept four times a year in August, October, April and June.” [Press Release]
Group Blasts Langston Blvd Plan — “Is the Arlington County government’s plan to urbanize the Langston Boulevard corridor a giveaway bonanza to developers that benefits upper-class white residents (and insulates them from negative effects) but does little to promote diversity or address some pressing needs? That’s one interpretation based on a new critique of the proposal from Arlingtonians for Our Sustainable Future.” [Gazette Leader]
NAACP Wants More Involved in Local Politics — “The Arlington branch of the NAACP is planning to focus some of its pre-election efforts on encouraging residents of affordable-housing communities to get involved in the political process.” [Gazette Leader]
AFAC Using Whatsapp — “The Arlington Food Assistance Center (AFAC), a leading nonprofit organization committed to alleviating long term food insecurity in Arlington County and Northern Virginia, is proud to announce its adoption of WhatsApp, a popular and free messaging app, to strengthen communication with clients.” [Press Release]
Cyclist Struck Follow Up — “Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded just before 4:20 p.m. to 10th Street North and North Wayne Street after receiving a report about the crash. Through an initial investigation, they were able to determine that the bicyclist, a man, was riding in the area when he was sideswiped by the striking vehicle.” [WUSA 9]
Another Cyclist Struck Wednesday — “Medics arriving on scene now at intersection of N. Lynn Street and Langston Blvd in Rosslyn for a cyclist struck by a driver. Cyclist is sitting on sidewalk, striking vehicle (a Jeep) remained on scene.” [Twitter]
Drivers Ignoring Ballston Stop Sign — “Hi, @ArlingtonVaPD. Still no noticeable enforcement of the 4-way #Stop at 9th and Quincy? I wasn’t ready, but I have seen 3 cars going 30 go straight through. Here are two videos of violations. The first is slow, but illegal. The second shows 3 cars breaking the law.” [Twitter]
Fire Department Promotion — An Arlington County firefighter with a remarkable moustache has received a promotion to lieutenant. [Twitter]
It’s Thursday — There is a slight chance of showers after 2pm, but it will be mostly sunny with a high near 86°F today. Expect a south wind of 9-11 mph with gusts up to 18 mph, and a 20% chance of precipitation. Tonight, there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 8pm, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 70°F, accompanied by a south wind of around 10 mph. [Weather.gov]
A girl was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into her home in the Ashton Heights neighborhood early this morning, according to police. The incident happened around 1 a.m….
Arlington Forest teen Daniel Meyer is jetting off to Indonesia this weekend to represent the U.S. in an international geography tournament. The rising senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for…
