Morning Notes

More on Ped Struck in Ballston — From Dave Statter: “UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaPD reports the person struck Friday outside Harris Teeter on N. Glebe was seriously hurt. The driver ‘was cited.'” [Twitter]
Evictions Rising — “Eviction filings have been on the rise across parts of Virginia and, in some areas, have surpassed pre-pandemic levels… Eviction filings have soared even more in Arlington County, increasing by nearly 13% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels.” [WTOP]
APS Looks to Add Office Space — “In a world where tenants are departing and downsizing commercial office space in droves, why is the staff leadership of the Arlington school system trying to rent more of it? That was a question not just taxpayers, but several School Board members, seem to have as a proposal moves forward for the school system to spend $186,000 next year – and more every succeeding year – to rent additional office space in its leased headquarters facility.” [Gazette Leader]
Courthouse Metro Missed Connection — “Dear PoPville, I’m hoping you can help me with a true Cinderella story! We both got on the same metro stop at Courthouse around 8:30 on Wed morning (8/2). He wore black Keds with black socks — quite a slick combo. I wasn’t caffeinated enough to muster up the courage to say hello.” [PoPville]
Indecent Exposure in Courthouse — “2100 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 7:42 a.m. on August 2, police were dispatched to the report of an exposure. Upon arrival, officers made telephone contact with the female victim who stated she was walking in the area when she became engaged in conversation with the male suspect during which he exposed himself. Responding officers located the suspect and the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.” [ACPD]
General Buried at ANC Goes Viral — From a viral Twitter post: “In May of 1861, 9 year old John Lincoln ‘Johnny’ Clem ran away from his home in Newark, Ohio, to join the Union Army, but found the Army was not interested in signing on a 9 year old boy when the commander of the 3rd Ohio Regiment told him he ‘wasn’t enlisting infants,’ and turned him down.” [Twitter]
Metro Staying Open Later Sunday — “Metro will ‘Hold Up’ the final train departing from Morgan Boulevard Station on Sunday night to give the #BeyHive a ‘Flawless’ ride to and from FedEx Field. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn on Sunday night will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 12:04 a.m. instead of 11:34 p.m., allowing concertgoers enough time to walk from the stadium to the station.” [WMATA]
It’s Friday — There is a 30% chance of showers and potential thunderstorms after 5pm today, with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of around 79°F accompanied by a south wind at 8 mph. Tonight, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers before 11pm, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low temperature near 68°F, along with a south wind ranging from 5 to 8 mph. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A look at the smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington last month, July 2023.
Arlington County says it is enforcing some wayward fencing and gates in a public alley abutting Advanced Towing and American Service Center. It all started because of complaints about tow…
Legal Insider discusses the disciplinary process for federal employees and the materials needed.
Peaceful Mind Solutions is now offering couples counseling.
Reconnect, Communicate, Rediscover Love – Couples Counseling
Is your relationship facing challenges? Our couples counseling is here to help you navigate through them. Rediscover the joy of a strong, loving connection with our expert therapists. Gain effective communication skills, resolve conflicts, and build a future together. Whether you’re newlyweds or have spent decades together, our compassionate guidance will revitalize your bond. Take the proactive step towards a harmonious and fulfilling partnership. Don’t let obstacles hinder your love – let us empower you to create a lasting, profound relationship. Start your journey towards a happier and healthier connection today. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of your love story. Contact us now for a brighter future together.
Peaceful Mind Solutions also provides:
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Unlocking Your Dream Home: Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village
Unlock Your Dream Home: Join Our FREE Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village, Arlington!
Are you ready to make your dream of homeownership a reality? Kay Houghton and Associates invite you to our exclusive Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village,
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,