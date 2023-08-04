Morning Notes

More on Ped Struck in Ballston — From Dave Statter: “UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaPD reports the person struck Friday outside Harris Teeter on N. Glebe was seriously hurt. The driver ‘was cited.'” [Twitter]

Evictions Rising — “Eviction filings have been on the rise across parts of Virginia and, in some areas, have surpassed pre-pandemic levels… Eviction filings have soared even more in Arlington County, increasing by nearly 13% during the first quarter of 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels.” [WTOP]

APS Looks to Add Office Space — “In a world where tenants are departing and downsizing commercial office space in droves, why is the staff leadership of the Arlington school system trying to rent more of it? That was a question not just taxpayers, but several School Board members, seem to have as a proposal moves forward for the school system to spend $186,000 next year – and more every succeeding year – to rent additional office space in its leased headquarters facility.” [Gazette Leader]

Courthouse Metro Missed Connection — “Dear PoPville, I’m hoping you can help me with a true Cinderella story! We both got on the same metro stop at Courthouse around 8:30 on Wed morning (8/2). He wore black Keds with black socks — quite a slick combo. I wasn’t caffeinated enough to muster up the courage to say hello.” [PoPville]

Indecent Exposure in Courthouse — “2100 block of Wilson Boulevard. At approximately 7:42 a.m. on August 2, police were dispatched to the report of an exposure. Upon arrival, officers made telephone contact with the female victim who stated she was walking in the area when she became engaged in conversation with the male suspect during which he exposed himself. Responding officers located the suspect and the investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.” [ACPD]

General Buried at ANC Goes Viral — From a viral Twitter post: “In May of 1861, 9 year old John Lincoln ‘Johnny’ Clem ran away from his home in Newark, Ohio, to join the Union Army, but found the Army was not interested in signing on a 9 year old boy when the commander of the 3rd Ohio Regiment told him he ‘wasn’t enlisting infants,’ and turned him down.” [Twitter]

Metro Staying Open Later Sunday — “Metro will ‘Hold Up’ the final train departing from Morgan Boulevard Station on Sunday night to give the #BeyHive a ‘Flawless’ ride to and from FedEx Field. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn on Sunday night will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 12:04 a.m. instead of 11:34 p.m., allowing concertgoers enough time to walk from the stadium to the station.” [WMATA]

It’s Friday — There is a 30% chance of showers and potential thunderstorms after 5pm today, with mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of around 79°F accompanied by a south wind at 8 mph. Tonight, a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms lingers before 11pm, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low temperature near 68°F, along with a south wind ranging from 5 to 8 mph. [Weather.gov]