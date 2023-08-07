Morning Notes

Answer Man Tackles Trail Tag — “A short, informal dirt trail has long been worn from the paved W&OD trail, just east of Carlin Springs Road, up to the road itself. Lately, it’s been labeled the ‘Jay Fisette Memorial Trail.’ Googling the biography of the former Arlington County Board member gives no indication that he’s died. Is the designation a joke?” [Washington Post]
APS Teacher Hiring Nearly Complete — “Arlington Public Schools has “fewer than 68″ full-time teacher openings to fill before the new school year starts on Aug. 28, putting the school system ahead of where it typically is at this time of the year, according to Superintendent Francisco Durán. At Thursday’s Arlington School Board meeting, Duran said the school system is about 97.5-percent staffed with licensed teachers and that its human resources department is working to fill the remaining vacancies through recruitment events.” [Patch]
Airport Noise Complaints Rise — “Residents in the Washington region filed more than 205,000 complaints about aircraft noise tied to National and Dulles flights in 2022, according to an annual aircraft noise report this summer from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. The number was slightly below 2019 levels — the year before the global pandemic grounded most air travel — but 56,600 more than in 2021.” [Washington Post]
Arlington is No. 2 for Va. Unemployment — “With 161,555 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,394 looking for jobs, the county’s unemployment rate of 2.1 percent in June was up a tick from 2 percent a month before and unchanged from a year ago, according to figures reported Aug. 2 by the Virginia Employment Commission. That placed Arlington as second lowest among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties. Highland County led the pack with a jobless rate of 1.9 percent.” [Gazette Leader]
Indoor Golf Center Opening — “More pics from [Par Citi Golf on Columbia Pike opening] party! Way bigger than I thought from the outside.” [Twitter]
Busy Weekend Around HQ2 — The hope of Amazon’s HQ2 livening up a previously sleepy portion of Pentagon City appears to be coming to fruition. On Saturday dual events — the farmers market at Metropolitan Park and a grand opening for Good Company Doughnuts — both drew crowds. [Instagram]
Dems Chili Cookoff Returning — “It’s been his labor of love for much of the past quarter-century, and Gabe Rubalcava again is back as a co-chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s annual chili cookout. ‘They pull me out one time a year,’ Rubalcava chuckled at the Aug. 2 party meeting, where he highlighted plans for what is the traditional Arlington Democratic campaign-kickoff event.” [Gazette Leader]
Wendy’s Dispatch Goes Viral — The following ARLnow tweet about a police dispatch Friday afternoon went viral locally and inspired a litany of creative responses: “Per scanner, ACPD is responding to the @Wendys on Columbia Pike for a report of people having sex in the bathroom. The restaurant would like them to be banned from the premises.” [Twitter]
It’s Monday — There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, with possible rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Highs will be near 89°F with south winds from 8-11 mph. Tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, and a continued chance of precipitation between 8pm and 2am, with lows around 72°F and southwest winds at 9 mph. Potential rainfall may reach between half and three quarters of an inch. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Get ready for some wild weather over the next day and a half. First up are some storms tonight (Sunday) that are likely to be packing torrential rainfall. The heavy…
In loving memory of Captain Kyle ‘Topper’ Lawrence Leese, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 51.
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
Pristine condition with Cardinal, Swanson, Yorktown schools.
Peaceful Mind Solutions is now offering couples counseling.
Reconnect, Communicate, Rediscover Love – Couples Counseling
Is your relationship facing challenges? Our couples counseling is here to help you navigate through them. Rediscover the joy of a strong, loving connection with our expert therapists. Gain effective communication skills, resolve conflicts, and build a future together. Whether you’re newlyweds or have spent decades together, our compassionate guidance will revitalize your bond. Take the proactive step towards a harmonious and fulfilling partnership. Don’t let obstacles hinder your love – let us empower you to create a lasting, profound relationship. Start your journey towards a happier and healthier connection today. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of your love story. Contact us now for a brighter future together.
Peaceful Mind Solutions also provides:
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman
Friday, August 18
Headliner: Matt Bergman
Matt Bergman realized his love for comedy in his last year of college where he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating he realized he was
Unlocking Your Dream Home: Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village
Unlock Your Dream Home: Join Our FREE Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village, Arlington!
Are you ready to make your dream of homeownership a reality? Kay Houghton and Associates invite you to our exclusive Home Buyer Seminar in Shirlington Village,