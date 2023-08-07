Morning Notes

Answer Man Tackles Trail Tag — “A short, informal dirt trail has long been worn from the paved W&OD trail, just east of Carlin Springs Road, up to the road itself. Lately, it’s been labeled the ‘Jay Fisette Memorial Trail.’ Googling the biography of the former Arlington County Board member gives no indication that he’s died. Is the designation a joke?” [Washington Post]

APS Teacher Hiring Nearly Complete — “Arlington Public Schools has “fewer than 68″ full-time teacher openings to fill before the new school year starts on Aug. 28, putting the school system ahead of where it typically is at this time of the year, according to Superintendent Francisco Durán. At Thursday’s Arlington School Board meeting, Duran said the school system is about 97.5-percent staffed with licensed teachers and that its human resources department is working to fill the remaining vacancies through recruitment events.” [Patch]

Airport Noise Complaints Rise — “Residents in the Washington region filed more than 205,000 complaints about aircraft noise tied to National and Dulles flights in 2022, according to an annual aircraft noise report this summer from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority. The number was slightly below 2019 levels — the year before the global pandemic grounded most air travel — but 56,600 more than in 2021.” [Washington Post]

Arlington is No. 2 for Va. Unemployment — “With 161,555 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,394 looking for jobs, the county’s unemployment rate of 2.1 percent in June was up a tick from 2 percent a month before and unchanged from a year ago, according to figures reported Aug. 2 by the Virginia Employment Commission. That placed Arlington as second lowest among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties. Highland County led the pack with a jobless rate of 1.9 percent.” [Gazette Leader]

Indoor Golf Center Opening — “More pics from [Par Citi Golf on Columbia Pike opening] party! Way bigger than I thought from the outside.” [Twitter]

Busy Weekend Around HQ2 — The hope of Amazon’s HQ2 livening up a previously sleepy portion of Pentagon City appears to be coming to fruition. On Saturday dual events — the farmers market at Metropolitan Park and a grand opening for Good Company Doughnuts — both drew crowds. [Instagram]

Dems Chili Cookoff Returning — “It’s been his labor of love for much of the past quarter-century, and Gabe Rubalcava again is back as a co-chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s annual chili cookout. ‘They pull me out one time a year,’ Rubalcava chuckled at the Aug. 2 party meeting, where he highlighted plans for what is the traditional Arlington Democratic campaign-kickoff event.” [Gazette Leader]

Wendy’s Dispatch Goes Viral — The following ARLnow tweet about a police dispatch Friday afternoon went viral locally and inspired a litany of creative responses: “Per scanner, ACPD is responding to the @Wendys on Columbia Pike for a report of people having sex in the bathroom. The restaurant would like them to be banned from the premises.” [Twitter]

It’s Monday — There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, with possible rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Highs will be near 89°F with south winds from 8-11 mph. Tonight, expect showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, and a continued chance of precipitation between 8pm and 2am, with lows around 72°F and southwest winds at 9 mph. Potential rainfall may reach between half and three quarters of an inch. [Weather.gov]