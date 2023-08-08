Morning Notes

Police K9 Graduations — “On Friday, August 4, the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of four K9 teams from Basic Patrol K9 School. The 16-week Basic Patrol K9 School, which was hosted by ACPD, focused on training in obedience, agility, article search, tracking and criminal apprehension.” [ACPD]

FCPS Trying to Poach Bus Drivers? — “On Aug. 4, signage on South Four Mile Run Drive in Arlington – directly across from the Arlington Trades Center where county school buses are garaged – was a sign recruiting school-bus drivers. Seems reasonable, except it was a sign recruiting school-bus drivers for Fairfax County Public Schools, which like all jurisdictions across the region seems perpetually in search of drivers to keep the school buses running.” [Gazette Leader]

Teens Tackle Textile Trash — “A significant problem in our community (Arlington, Virginia, United States) is excessive waste in landfills. In fact, in the United States alone, 17 million tons of textile waste occur each year and 66% of all unwanted clothes are waste as opposed to recycling. Hence, our group of local students decided to tackle the problem of clothing waste and bring sustainability to our community.” [Rustic Pathways]

Memorializing the Enslaved — “The Arlington Historical Society’s plan to put ‘stumbling stones’ – memorial markers – across the community, honoring those who were enslaved in what today is Arlington, received a positive response from a county-government advisory panel. But the proposal also drew questions about the size and materials to be used.” [Gazette Leader]

Electrocution in Old Glebe — “Scanner: ACFD on scene of an electrical worker shocked during some work along the 4000 block of N. Glebe Road. He’s said to be alert and conscious. Medics are currently evaluating.” [Twitter]

It’s Tuesday — Mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures reaching around 83°F. Breezy conditions can be expected with west winds varying from 14 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 28 mph. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dropping to around 66°F. The west wind will slow to 6 to 11 mph, yet gusts may still reach up to 20 mph. [Weather.gov]