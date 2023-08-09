Morning Notes

APS Evaluating Free Office Space — “School Board member Reid Goldstein… drilled Superintendent Francisco Durán on why the school system wasn’t looking at instead taking back space it for years had provided for free to Encore Learning and Edu-Futuro, two non-profit groups. ‘There are a lot of non-profits serving our schools, and somehow we’ve decided these two are worthy of free rent, free services,’ the senior School Board member said. ‘That needs to be re-thought.'” [Gazette Leader]
Civ Fed Forum Date Set — “It’s either the unofficially official, or the officially unofficial, start to Arlington’s fall election season, but either way, the Arlington County Civic Federation will hold its annual candidates’ forum on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The event will be held in person beginning at 7 p.m. at Hazel Auditorium on the North George Mason Drive campus of VHC Health (Virginia Hospital Center). An online option also will be available.” [Gazette Leader]
Bloodmobile Returns to Courthouse — “Fire Works American Pizzeria and Bar is partnering with Inova Blood Donor Services to host an Arlington Community Blood Drive on Monday, Aug. 14. An Inova Bloodmobile will be parked in front of Fire Works, near the intersection of Clarendon Boulevard and North Adams Street, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.” [Patch]
It’s Wednesday — Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with a high temperature near 87°F and a west wind blowing at 6 to 9 mph. In the evening, the weather will transition to mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 69°F. [Weather.gov]
Just Reduced features a 2 BD/2.5 BA 4-level townhome with hardwood floors, double ovens and a rooftop terrace.
The Arlington County GOP says it’s pivoting away from national politics and working to assemble a broad coalition galvanized by hyper-local issues. The first test of this new strategy will…
Help DC Fray and Founders Row pack the backpack and stock the lockers this school year on Thursday, August 10. You can earn one raffle entry for every three items you donate…
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.
Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!
Rosslyn Jazz Fest
Rosslyn Jazz Fest is back! On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Rosslyn BID and Arlington Arts are bringing an exciting lineup to the 31st edition of Arlington’s largest free outdoor music festival: Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Pedrito Martinez Group, Oh
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman
Friday, August 18
Headliner: Matt Bergman
Matt Bergman realized his love for comedy in his last year of college where he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating he realized he was