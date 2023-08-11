Morning Notes

Amazon Pushes Return to Office — “Amazon.com Inc. is warning employees who haven’t been complying with the company’s mandate to work at least three days per week in an assigned office, according to emails seen by Washington Business Journal sister paper Puget Sound Business Journal. Workers who haven’t been following the policy were sent an email Wednesday telling them they weren’t ‘meeting our expectation of joining your colleagues in the office at least three days a week, even though your assigned building is ready.'” [Washington Business Journal, New York Post]

School Board OKs More Office Space — “In a world where tenants are departing and downsizing commercial office space in droves, why does the staff leadership of the Arlington school system want to rent more of it? That was a question several School Board members had as a proposal moved forward for the school system to spend $186,000 next year – and more every succeeding year – to rent additional office space in its leased headquarters facility. The proposal, which also involved spending to set up and furnish the additional space, passed on a 3-1 vote.” [Gazette Leader]

Police Motorcycle Crash — From Dave Statter: “A #motorcycle officer escorting buses in I-395S express lanes near the Pentagon lost control of their bike & appeared to hit the jersey wall. Injuries not believed serious. All express lanes were shut for 20 minutes but right lane now gets by.” [Twitter]

Encore Learning Schedule — “Registration for the fall semester of Encore Learning will open on Sept. 11 at 10 a.m., with classes beginning in early October. Now in its 21st year in Arlington, the initiative provides college-level, non-credit educational opportunities for those age 50 and above, with both in-person and online options. Members also can access special events, such as presentations and tours, and take advantage of breakfast, cinema travel and other active clubs.” [Gazette Leader]

Electronic Sign at Penrose Square — The driver drama at Penrose Square has prompted the Arlington County Police Department to deploy an electronic signboard that reads “stop sign violators ticketed.” [Threads]

Optimists Optimistic About Tree Supply — “It may be the doggiest of summer’s dog days, but the Optimist Club of Arlington’s hunt for additional Christmas trees has paid off. The organization, which has been selling trees for more than three-quarters of a century to raise funds for youth programs, has found an additional 550 Fraser firs from a supplier in Jefferson County, N.C.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Friday — Expect mostly sunny weather with a high near 87 degrees and a west wind of about 8 mph. In the evening, expect partly cloudy skies with a low around 69 degrees and a southeast wind at roughly 6 mph. [Weather.gov]