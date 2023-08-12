More
BREAKING: Numerous crashes block I-395 after truck hit-and-run suspect steals Arlington ambulance

(Updated at 5:05 p.m.) A suspect in a truck crashed into multiple vehicles on I-66 and I-395, then led police on a wild chase in a stolen Arlington ambulance.

The incidents started shortly after 3:30 p.m., after reports of a Freightliner truck striking vehicles on I-66 in the Rosslyn area and again on northbound I-395 just before the 14th Street Bridge. I-395 was blocked by the crashes and at least two people were hurt, including one with reported serious injuries.

The same hit-and-run suspect then reportedly stole an Arlington ambulance in Crystal City around 4:15 p.m. Firefighters tried to pull the suspect out of the ambulance but he drove off, leading Virginia State Police on a chase through parts of Crystal City and Pentagon City and striking numerous vehicles on the northbound HOV lanes of I-395 as he fled into D.C.

Eventually the ambulance was stopped on I-395 in southwest D.C. and the suspect taken into custody, per scanner traffic.

All northbound lanes of I-395, including HOV lanes, were blocked as of 4:45 p.m.

