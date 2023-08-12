BREAKING: Numerous crashes block I-395 after truck hit-and-run suspect steals Arlington ambulance

(Updated at 5:05 p.m.) A suspect in a truck crashed into multiple vehicles on I-66 and I-395, then led police on a wild chase in a stolen Arlington ambulance.

The incidents started shortly after 3:30 p.m., after reports of a Freightliner truck striking vehicles on I-66 in the Rosslyn area and again on northbound I-395 just before the 14th Street Bridge. I-395 was blocked by the crashes and at least two people were hurt, including one with reported serious injuries.

The same hit-and-run suspect then reportedly stole an Arlington ambulance in Crystal City around 4:15 p.m. Firefighters tried to pull the suspect out of the ambulance but he drove off, leading Virginia State Police on a chase through parts of Crystal City and Pentagon City and striking numerous vehicles on the northbound HOV lanes of I-395 as he fled into D.C.

Eventually the ambulance was stopped on I-395 in southwest D.C. and the suspect taken into custody, per scanner traffic.

All northbound lanes of I-395, including HOV lanes, were blocked as of 4:45 p.m.

MUST SEE: This is an enhanced video of the crash just before the bridge plus some of the stolen ambulance chase into DC. From @SafetyVid & @Statter911. Media DM me if interested in video. @ARLnowDOTcom #395rampage @TomJackmanWP pic.twitter.com/8KdrNRqjSw — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 12, 2023

UPDATE: The suspect was taken to an area hospital after the Arlington police officer administered Narcan. Also multiple patients were transported including the officer. We are on scene where the crash ended after the individual wrecked his truck before jacking another vehicle and… https://t.co/upGF8uiA4d pic.twitter.com/j9PQQhgfH8 — Killmoenetwork inc. (@Killmoenetwork) August 12, 2023

MUST SEE: This is the start of I-395N rampage. Truck got on at 110N. Hit vehicles before Boundary Channel. Plowed into at least 5 before the bridge. Driver ran off. Will show you the stolen ambulance chase shortly. @ARLnowDOTcom @MetrorailSafety @TomJackmanWP #395rampage pic.twitter.com/dQyewlLcRW — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 12, 2023

Arlington Update: 395NB is still blocked at the GW Parkway and may result in an extended closure. Traffic is being detoured onto the SB GW Parkway. Delays are currently 2 miles. https://t.co/puBZAd57GS pic.twitter.com/fbvSd8O5Es — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) August 12, 2023

The north bound ramp from the George Washington Parkway is open. That is the only way to get across the 14th Street Bridge (I-395 North) into the city. — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) August 12, 2023

LOCATION: Army Navy Dr. /S Eads St. (i-395 NB Ramp)

INCIDENT: Traffic Collision

IMPACT: Due to the multiple traffic collisions on I-395 NB, Army Navy Dr. at S. Eads St. heading toward the I-395 NB ramp is currently closed. Seek an alternate route and expe pic.twitter.com/tpyrldRod6 — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) August 12, 2023