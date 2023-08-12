Neighborhood Spotlight: What’s new in Clarendon in 2023?

Clarendon is a vibrant neighborhood that effortlessly combines youthful energy with sophisticated charm.

The allure lies in its unique ability to cater to a diverse population. Young professionals explore lively night scenes, while established residents appreciate its refined offerings. You can enjoy a night out at a great bistro or take a leisurely stroll through its tree-lined streets, soaking in the elegance of the older buildings.

From classic colonial designs to modern condos, Clarendon’s housing stock is quite diverse! Clarendon’s historic roots and its blend of architectural aesthetics truly make it a living history book. It’s not just about houses; it’s about homes that tell stories!

Among Clarendon’s charming eateries you’ll find an intimate atmosphere at Screwtop Wine Bar, delectable delights at Bakeshop, and the inviting ambiance of Green Pig Bistro. These local gems contribute to the sense of community that Clarendon is known for. Supporting local businesses is not just a trend here; it’s a way of life!

If you are thinking of buying a home in the DMV area, Clarendon offers something really special. It’s incredibly easy to live here — a place where memories are made and lives are truly enriched.

My husband and I — along with our rescued pittie Spencer — love life in Clarendon. It’s been our home for over two decades. Walking just a few blocks to our favorite restaurants like Circa, Cava, and Screwtop Wine Bar is a dream. We both love the theater and are thrilled that the Kennedy Center and Signature Theater are so close.

Two of our favorite annual events are Clarendon Day where we can check out local artists, foods, and music — and the Armed Forces Cycling Classic Bike Race is always exciting as a spectator!

Get in touch with me to learn more about Clarendon’s unique offerings and explore the remarkable homes here!

Alyssa Cannon | 703-585-8167 | [email protected] | www.alyssacannon.com | www.McEnearney.com

Links and Recommendations

For 40 years, McEnearney Associates has been a premiere residential, commercial and property management firm with 11 offices located in the Washington metro region. With service excellence, hyper-local expertise, powerful data insights, innovative technology and cutting-edge marketing, McEnearney Associates have helped their clients make informed decisions on their most valuable real estate investments. There is an important difference at McEnearney: It’s not about us, it’s about you. To learn more, visit us at www.McEnearney.com.