Neighborhood Spotlight: What’s new in Clarendon in 2023?

Clarendon is a vibrant neighborhood that effortlessly combines youthful energy with sophisticated charm.
The allure lies in its unique ability to cater to a diverse population. Young professionals explore lively night scenes, while established residents appreciate its refined offerings. You can enjoy a night out at a great bistro or take a leisurely stroll through its tree-lined streets, soaking in the elegance of the older buildings.
From classic colonial designs to modern condos, Clarendon’s housing stock is quite diverse! Clarendon’s historic roots and its blend of architectural aesthetics truly make it a living history book. It’s not just about houses; it’s about homes that tell stories!
Among Clarendon’s charming eateries you’ll find an intimate atmosphere at Screwtop Wine Bar, delectable delights at Bakeshop, and the inviting ambiance of Green Pig Bistro. These local gems contribute to the sense of community that Clarendon is known for. Supporting local businesses is not just a trend here; it’s a way of life!
If you are thinking of buying a home in the DMV area, Clarendon offers something really special. It’s incredibly easy to live here — a place where memories are made and lives are truly enriched.
My husband and I — along with our rescued pittie Spencer — love life in Clarendon. It’s been our home for over two decades. Walking just a few blocks to our favorite restaurants like Circa, Cava, and Screwtop Wine Bar is a dream. We both love the theater and are thrilled that the Kennedy Center and Signature Theater are so close.
Two of our favorite annual events are Clarendon Day where we can check out local artists, foods, and music — and the Armed Forces Cycling Classic Bike Race is always exciting as a spectator!
Get in touch with me to learn more about Clarendon’s unique offerings and explore the remarkable homes here!
Alyssa Cannon | 703-585-8167 | [email protected] | www.alyssacannon.com | www.McEnearney.com
Links and Recommendations
- The Crossing Clarendon Loop
- East West Coffee Wine
- Artisan Confections
- Cava Mezze
- Screwtop Wine Bar
- Bakeshop
- Seamore’s
- Ambar
- Green Pig Bistro
- Circa
- Lyon Hall
- TTT Restaurant
For 40 years, McEnearney Associates has been a premiere residential, commercial and property management firm with 11 offices located in the Washington metro region. With service excellence, hyper-local expertise, powerful data insights, innovative technology and cutting-edge marketing, McEnearney Associates have helped their clients make informed decisions on their most valuable real estate investments. There is an important difference at McEnearney: It’s not about us, it’s about you. To learn more, visit us at www.McEnearney.com.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
When the local temperature is swinging from a sweltering 100℉ to the 70’s and soaking, your car is likely to be struggling alongside you. External temperatures can have a variety…
Julia Franchi Scarselli announced her return home from high school one day calling out to her mom, or mamma, in a thick Italian accent. She had just transferred from a…
This is a sponsored column by Joseph Woloszyn Esq. of Maximo Mortgages LLC. Have a question or comment? Contact Joseph at maximomortgagellc@gmail.com. Choosing the right real estate agent can be a…
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.
Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
11 am:
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers