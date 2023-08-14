ACPD: Intoxicated suspect punched officer responding to reported stabbing

Arlington County police used a Taser to subdue a man over the weekend after an officer was allegedly punched along Columbia Pike.

The fracas happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of the Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive. The incident that drew the police response was initially reported to be a stabbing but later turned out to just be a dispute.

More, below, from today’s ACPD crime report.

ASSAULT ON POLICE, 2023-08110270, 2800 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 10:04 p.m. on August 11, police were dispatched to the report of a possible stabbing. The arriving officer located three male subjects matching the descriptions provided by the reporting party and gave them commands to stop in order to conduct their investigation. Subject One was detained without incident. Subject Two assaulted the officer by punching him and was taken into custody with the assistance of an additional arriving officer. Subject Three refused to comply with the officer’s commands and, following the deployment of a Taser by the officer, was detained. Subject Three was evaluated on scene by medics and, following the investigation, was released on scene. The investigation determined a dispute had taken place but no stabbing had occurred. Subject One… 23, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication. Subject Two… 27, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Assault on Police and Public Intoxication.

Also this weekend, police responded to a pair of armed robberies — one Friday night in Pentagon City, the other early Saturday morning in the Long Branch Creek neighborhood.

From ACPD: