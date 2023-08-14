ACPD: Intoxicated suspect punched officer responding to reported stabbing

Arlington County police used a Taser to subdue a man over the weekend after an officer was allegedly punched along Columbia Pike.
The fracas happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of the Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive. The incident that drew the police response was initially reported to be a stabbing but later turned out to just be a dispute.
More, below, from today’s ACPD crime report.
ASSAULT ON POLICE, 2023-08110270, 2800 block of Columbia Pike. At approximately 10:04 p.m. on August 11, police were dispatched to the report of a possible stabbing. The arriving officer located three male subjects matching the descriptions provided by the reporting party and gave them commands to stop in order to conduct their investigation. Subject One was detained without incident. Subject Two assaulted the officer by punching him and was taken into custody with the assistance of an additional arriving officer. Subject Three refused to comply with the officer’s commands and, following the deployment of a Taser by the officer, was detained. Subject Three was evaluated on scene by medics and, following the investigation, was released on scene. The investigation determined a dispute had taken place but no stabbing had occurred. Subject One… 23, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication. Subject Two… 27, of Arlington, Va. was arrested and charged with Assault on Police and Public Intoxication.
Also this weekend, police responded to a pair of armed robberies — one Friday night in Pentagon City, the other early Saturday morning in the Long Branch Creek neighborhood.
From ACPD:
ROBBERY, 2023-08110255, 1300 block of S. Joyce Street. At approximately 8:46 p.m. on August 11, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the male and female victims arranged to meet Suspect One, who is known to them, at this location. When the male victim and Suspect One made contact, Suspect Two exited the vehicle, brandished a firearm and struck the male victim with it before stealing the victims’ bags containing clothing, electronics and personal belongings. Suspect One then brandished a firearm and took the female victim’s purse from her possession. Both suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle with the victim’s stolen property. Officers canvassed the area for the suspects yielding negative results. Warrants were obtained for Robbery (x2) and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. The investigation is ongoing.
ROBBERY, 2023-08120066, 1700 block of 26th Street S. At approximately 6:31 a.m. on August 12, police were dispatched to the report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, it was determined the suspect was inside of a parked vehicle with the three male suspects when one suspect threatened the victim with a firearm and demanded his belongings. The suspects stole electronics, jewelry and a wallet containing credit cards, personal identification cards and an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in the vehicle. The victim then requested assistance from the reporting party who called police. No injuries were reported. Officers canvassed the area for the suspect yielding negative results.
