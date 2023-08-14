Where to enjoy a three-course meal for Summer Restaurant Week in Arlington

Get your stomachs — and wallets — ready for Summer Restaurant Week, which is coming to Arlington in two weeks.

From Monday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 3, eateries around Arlington will be dishing out three-course lunches, brunches and dinners for prices that only come around twice a year. Brunches and lunches will cost $25 and dinners either $40 or $55.

“This bi-annual event invites diners to experience Washington’s top restaurants at an affordable price point,” a press release said.

Here is what some participating local spots have on the menu:

Ambar Clarendon , a small-plates restaurant celebrating Balkan cuisine, will serve lunches and dinners with spreads, charcuterie, flatbreads and slow-roasted meats and dessert.

, a small-plates restaurant celebrating Balkan cuisine, will serve lunches and dinners with spreads, charcuterie, flatbreads and slow-roasted meats and dessert. Clarendon Mexican restaurant Buena Vida will offer a lunch and dinner menu.

will offer a lunch and dinner menu. Pentagon City barbeque joint Epic Smokehouse will have breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

will have breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Shirlington Italian restaurant Osteria da Nino will have a dinner menu featuring pizzas, pastas and more.

will have a dinner menu featuring pizzas, pastas and more. The Crystal City location of a global steakhouse chain, Morton’s Steakhouse, will have a dinner menu.

will have a dinner menu. Potomac Social Tavern , an American restaurant in Crystal City, is offering guests a dinner menu.

, an American restaurant in Crystal City, is offering guests a dinner menu. The award-winning Ruthie’s All-Day , an Arlington Heights standby for Southern fare, will offer lunch and dinner menus this year.

, an Arlington Heights standby for Southern fare, will offer lunch and dinner menus this year. For its dinner menu, WHINO in Ballston Quarter will serve modern small-plate dishes fusing American and international flavors and ingredients.

Other local participants include Bar Ivy in Clarendon, Cheesetique in Shirlington, Circa in Clarendon, La Cote d’Or Cafe in East Falls Church, Lyon Hall in Clarendon, Matchbox in Pentagon City, McCormick & Schmick’s in Crystal City, Rustico in Ballston, SER in Ballston, Sfoglina in Rosslyn, Spice Kraft in Clarendon, Liberty Tavern in Clarendon, The Melting Pot in Ballston, Salt Line in Ballston, and a number of restaurants inside National Airport.

Many restaurants will pair their courses with wine or a cocktail.

The event is happening across the D.C. area. A rewards program gives guests the option to access discounted meals and the chance to win gift cards to participating restaurants.