Community activist facing additional charges amid search for more sexual assault victims

A noted local community activist is facing more charges in connection to a second alleged sexual assault.

Arlington County police say that Julio Basurto would drive up to Clarendon’s nightlife district early in the morning and offer women a ride, then would sexually assault the victim in his car.

He’s facing charges in two incidents — in May of this year, as previously reported, and now in October 2021, as just announced. Police also said today that they’re seeking victims from four other possible incidents ranging from September 2021 to September 2022.

More from ACPD:

The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is announcing additional charges have been obtained stemming from an incident that occurred on October 10, 2021, and are seeking possible additional victims. At approximately 9:55 a.m. on October 10, 2021, police met with the adult female victim who reported a sexual assault inside an unknown vehicle. The investigation determined that during the early morning hours, the victim exited a nightlife establishment in the 3100 block of Wilson Boulevard when the suspect approached in a black vehicle and the victim entered. The suspect proceeded to sexually assault the victim during the ride before she was able to exit the vehicle. Julio Basurto, 42, of Arlington, VA was subsequently identified as a suspect and in July 2023, he was charged with Abduction with the Intent to Defile, Object Sexual Penetration and Unlawful Filming. Based on information obtained during the comprehensive criminal investigation, detectives believe there may be additional incidents which occurred during the early morning hours on the following dates and are seeking possible victims: September 20, 2021

October 3, 2021

October 14, 2021

September 4, 2022 Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident or who has had past inappropriate encounters with this suspect is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Prior to his arrest in June, Basurto was frequently quoted by local news outlets — including ARLnow — as a community activist, often going by his church title: “Elder Julio Basurto.” He was outspoken on local issues from drug overdoses in schools to conditions in affordable apartment complexes.

Basurto worked as an interpreter, including for Arlington Public Schools, according to his LinkedIn profile. He served on an APS advisory committee, received an award from a prominent local nonprofit for his tenant advocacy, and was highlighted by a County Board member on his website’s endorsements page.

Basurto previously had no criminal record in Arlington beyond traffic violations over the past few years, according to court records.