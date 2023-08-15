Morning Notes

Neighbors Rail Against VHC Project — “Issues related to the $250 million in new facilities that recently opened on the campus are still ‘causing great pain’ to the neighbors, said board chairman Christian Dorsey. Concerns about stormwater, noise and traffic continue to be raised by those who live near the hospital’s North George Mason Drive campus, added County Board member Matt de Ferranti… In a diplomatic response, Stanton said VHC officials are listening.” [Gazette Leader]
VHC Expanding in Fairfax County — “VHC Health is making a big push to bring its health care services closer to Fairfax County residents. With a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Wednesday (Aug. 9), the health system introduced its new Vienna practice to the community as part of a building-wide open house at 527 Maple Avenue, which also recently welcomed the gym Advanced Fitness & Sports Performance… In less than two years, the nonprofit has opened clinical offices in Annandale, Tysons, West Springfield and Kingstowne on top of the Vienna practice.” [FFXnow]
More on Ambulance Theft Suspect — “Court documents show that Caldwell was being sought on multiple arrest warrants out of Virginia in connection with charges that include shoplifting. larceny and a narcotics violation. An arrest warrant also had been issued for him in D.C. over his alleged failure to show up at a June court hearing, which stemmed from another incident involving a stolen vehicle. Authorities alleged that Caldwell stole a Cadillac Escalade from a street in Northeast Washington in April.” [Washington Post, WJLA]
Crash in Barcroft Neighborhood — “A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody after police say he hit a parked car before going through and fence and eventually slamming into the foundation of a home in Arlington. Officers were called to 8th Road S. at S. Buchanan Street around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13 for a report of a crash. At the scene, police found a wrecked vehicle… just feet away from where the Buckley family was sitting with their toddler that night.” [Fox 5]
More Bad Driving on I-395 — From Dave Statter: “After a weekend of some extraordinary madness on I-395 it’s nice to just get back to the normal, everyday madness. Or is it?” [Twitter]
Employee with Gun Stopped at DCA — “An airline employee was caught with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The airline employee… 33, of Lorton had a 9mm handgun loaded with 16 bullets, including one in the chamber, officials said. The gun was confiscated by Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police. Grandison was then issued a citation, according to the MWAA.” [Patch]
Early Voting Sites Selected — “Electoral Board members on Aug. 10 were briefed on planned hours of operation at the three venues, and raised no objections to the proposed timetable… Early voting will begin 45 days before the election on Sept. 22 at the Ellen Bozman Government Center. Voting opportunities will begin Oct. 24 at Madison and Walter Reed community centers.” [Gazette Leader]
Favola, Ebbin Among the Safest Sens — “The two state Senate seats representing Arlington in Richmond are some of the most likely to elect Democrats in the entire commonwealth. That’s the conclusion of the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), which pegs the new 39th Senate District as the third strongest Democratic fortress in the commonwealth, and the 40th Senate District as second strongest.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Tuesday — There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 88°F. Winds will be from the west at 7 mph. On Tuesday night there is another chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise expect partly cloudy conditions with a low around 67°F. [Weather.gov]
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
(Updated at 5:25 p.m.) A Tornado Warning was issued for part of Arlington and the entire county is under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings. The warnings were all initially…
Arlington County police used a Taser to subdue a man over the weekend after an officer was allegedly punched along Columbia Pike. The fracas happened around 10 p.m. Friday near…
