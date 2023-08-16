Introducing the new ARLnow merch shop

Arlingtonians have a new destination for Arlington and ARLnow merch.

Today ARLnow is officially launching our new online store. Whereas we used to only sell items on Amazon — the best-selling Gondola Now shirt for instance — now we have our own storefront for a wider variety of items, designs and colors.

Brown flip flops? Check. Fresh gondola designs? Check.

More items are in progress and we’re also happy to take requests. Let us know what you want to see in the comments, and you might soon see it added.

A portion of all purchases support ARLnow’s local reporting.