Introducing the new ARLnow merch shop

Arlingtonians have a new destination for Arlington and ARLnow merch.
Today ARLnow is officially launching our new online store. Whereas we used to only sell items on Amazon — the best-selling Gondola Now shirt for instance — now we have our own storefront for a wider variety of items, designs and colors.
Brown flip flops? Check. Fresh gondola designs? Check.
More items are in progress and we’re also happy to take requests. Let us know what you want to see in the comments, and you might soon see it added.
A portion of all purchases support ARLnow’s local reporting.
Recent Stories
In a bid to reduce traffic, improve navigation and accommodate more travelers, the airport could get a new rental car center, reconstructed roadways and more parking.
Brace yourself for a soulful start to September as D.C.’s largest jazz festival returns for its nineteenth year. Beginning August 30 through September 3, the annual DC Jazz Fest invites…
Toby’s Homemade Ice Cream has started serving scoops at its new Amazon HQ2 location. The local ice cream shop held a “soft opening” this past weekend at its newest spot…
Both directions of N. Glebe Road were closed near the I-66 ramps north of Washington Blvd, in the Ballston area, due to a crash.
Crystal City Children’s Center is NOW ENROLLING in our Infant, Toddler, Twos, 3s, and PreK classroom
CCCC is a non-profit parent cooperative voted one of NV Magazine’s Best Daycares in 2022. We are committed to providing high-quality education and compassionate childcare. A year-round licensed childcare center offering full-time childcare services, we are open Monday-Friday, from 7 am – 6 pm. Tuition includes meals and weekly enrichment activities (such as Music and Funtastic Fitness).
•Location: 3650 South Glebe Road, Suite 170, Arlington (near Potomac Yards Metro)
•Website: www.crystalcitychildrenscenter.org
Crystal City Children’s Center is NOW ENROLLING in our Infant, Toddler, Twos, 3s, and PreK classroom
CCCC is a non-profit parent cooperative voted one of NV Magazine’s Best Daycares in 2022. We are committed to providing high-quality education and compassionate childcare. A year-round licensed childcare center offering full-time childcare services, we are open Monday-Friday, from 7 am – 6 pm. Tuition includes meals and weekly enrichment activities (such as Music and Funtastic Fitness).
•Location: 3650 South Glebe Road, Suite 170, Arlington (near Potomac Yards Metro)
•Website: www.crystalcitychildrenscenter.org
Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group
This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
11 am: