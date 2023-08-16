Morning Notes

Ballston Quarter ‘Still Struggling’ — “The mall is ‘still struggling, still [at] significant risk,’ said Shawn Venstrom, who represented Chicago-based property owner Brookfield Properties at a July 19 hearing of the Board of Equalization. At the moment, ‘there is no retail demand for this type of center,’ Venstrom said, noting that the mall’s leasable space is only three-quarters occupied and customer traffic remains down due to an ongoing slog in getting employees back in the office post-COVID.” [Gazette Leader]

County Fair Opens Today — The Arlington County Fair is kicking off today at 5 p.m. It will run through Sunday night, with indoor and outdoor activities. [ARLnow]

Amazon Donation Event — “Today, Amazon employees teamed up with the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) to host an in-person, Back-to-School Shop to support students (PK-12) from underserved and historically underrepresented communities. The free back-to-school shopping experience helped APAH’s Virginia-based students, and their families, obtain clothes, school supplies, and other essential items that reflect the students’ personal style as they prepare to return to school this year.” [Instagram]

It’s Wednesday — Sunny with a high temperature near 86°F today, accompanied by a gentle west wind at 7 mph. As night falls, the sky turns partly cloudy, and the low temperature approaches a mild 69°F. The northward wind of 5 mph eases, becoming calm later in the evening. [Weather.gov]