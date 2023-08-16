Morning Notes

Ballston Quarter ‘Still Struggling’ — “The mall is ‘still struggling, still [at] significant risk,’ said Shawn Venstrom, who represented Chicago-based property owner Brookfield Properties at a July 19 hearing of the Board of Equalization. At the moment, ‘there is no retail demand for this type of center,’ Venstrom said, noting that the mall’s leasable space is only three-quarters occupied and customer traffic remains down due to an ongoing slog in getting employees back in the office post-COVID.” [Gazette Leader]
County Fair Opens Today — The Arlington County Fair is kicking off today at 5 p.m. It will run through Sunday night, with indoor and outdoor activities. [ARLnow]
Amazon Donation Event — “Today, Amazon employees teamed up with the Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing (APAH) to host an in-person, Back-to-School Shop to support students (PK-12) from underserved and historically underrepresented communities. The free back-to-school shopping experience helped APAH’s Virginia-based students, and their families, obtain clothes, school supplies, and other essential items that reflect the students’ personal style as they prepare to return to school this year.” [Instagram]
It’s Wednesday — Sunny with a high temperature near 86°F today, accompanied by a gentle west wind at 7 mph. As night falls, the sky turns partly cloudy, and the low temperature approaches a mild 69°F. The northward wind of 5 mph eases, becoming calm later in the evening. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Arlington County police are looking for a man who exposed himself to at least two women Monday morning. The first incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of…
Just Reduced includes a 3 BD/1.5 BA brick home with a wood burning fireplace, deck and updated kitchen.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
A noted local community activist is facing more charges in connection to a second alleged sexual assault. Arlington County police say that Julio Basurto would drive up to Clarendon’s nightlife…
Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Council on Environmental Quality NEPA Regulations (Code of Federal Regulations, Title 40, Parts 1500-1508), the Department of Defense, Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) has issued a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update.
The 2023 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update aims to maintain the goals established in the 2016 Pentagon Reservation Master Plan Update and provide an update to the existing conditions at the Pentagon and Mark Center to reflect changes since 2016. The projects presented in the Master Plan Update would be implemented over short term (0 to 5 years) and long term (6 to 20 years) planning periods and would include improving security, enhancing quality of life for employees and visitors, enhancing environmental sustainability, enhance safety and security, improve stormwater management practices, reduce surface parking, and increase energy resilience while balancing the various land use and developmental pressures facing the Reservation. A Finding of No Significant Impact is expected.
To request a copy of the DEA or for further information: Contact Joe Eichenlaub, Environmental Branch Manager, WHS/Facilities Services Directorate/Standards and Compliance Division/Environmental and Sustainability Branch; (703-614-9583 or [email protected]).
Send Comments to (due by September 15, 2023): Email written comments to [email protected].
Religious Trauma Support & Process Therapy Group
This is a 14-week virtual therapeutic group run by licensed therapist, Sarah Nealy LPC NCC CCMHC, that will focus on psychoeducation around religious trauma, breaking down shame/judgment, restructuring relational patterns, exploring identity outside of religious doctrines, purity culture, perfectionism, boundary
Rosh Hashanah Services
10 am: Morning Service – In Person & Livestreamed, with Rabbi Gilah, Jim North, Betsy von Holle, and Zach Schrag
10 am: Family Service for kids 7 years old & under – In Person Only, with Ari Jacobson
11 am: