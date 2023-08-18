Adoptable Pet of the Week: Squirtle

Are you ready for adventure? Meet Squirtle, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week!
This grey female turtle is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.
This is what her friends had to say about her:
Are you ready to embark on a real-life Pokémon journey? Look no further, because Squirtle is here to make a splash in your world!
This dynamic female turtle is not only a seasoned explorer but also a master of the aquatic arts. Get ready to dive into a world of fun and excitement with Squirtle by your side!
Squirtle isn’t your ordinary turtle — she’s a living, breathing Pokémon legend! Just like her namesake, Squirtle is a water-type lover who thrives on aquatic adventures. She’s always eager to make a “splash” wherever she goes, and her infectious energy is sure to keep you on your toes.
This adventurous aquatic explorer needs room to roam and plenty of water to paddle through. She’s not just content with a regular aquarium; she craves excitement and activity. Providing her with ample space to explore and play will ensure she lives her best Pokémon trainer life!
If you’re a true Pokémon fan who’s ready to level up your life with a lively companion, Squirtle is the answer to your Poké-dreams. Don’t miss out on the chance to have your very own water-type companion who’s as lively as the currents themselves!
Do you choose Squirtle? Read her entire profile to learn more and stop by the Animal Welfare League during adoption hours to meet her!
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
