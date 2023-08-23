Featured Residence: Generous closing cost savings with NVHomes at Carlin Place

If today’s mortgage interest rates have you sitting on the sidelines, consider these facts:
Paying rent is effectively a 100% interest rate. You have no control over how much future rent payments will be. And you have little-to-no ability to personalize your home.
Instead, home ownership allows you to build equity, enjoy income-tax savings, and live comfortably in a home designed by you, for you.
If you’re ready to explore home ownership possibilities in Arlington, NVHomes has attractive financing incentives underway at Carlin Place. Now through September 4th, purchasers will receive $20,000 toward closing with NVR Mortgage to lock-and-lower their interest rates — or participate in a 2-1 buydown program which offers lower monthly payments in years 1 and 2.
NVHomes’ sales representatives are available Friday — Tuesday in their decorated model to provide complimentary financing consultations, as well as give tours of the community’s quick move-in home.
Starting at just $964,990, these homes include:
- Four finished levels
- Choice of 3, 4, or 5 bedrooms
- 2-car garages
- Two included outdoor living spaces
- Designer finishes throughout
- Walkable location off Columbia Pike near parks and trails
- Selection of immediate move-in homes or to-be-built homes for Winter move-in
Interested buyers should schedule a visit to tour Carlin Place or call 202-931-5230 to make an appointment.
*Pricing, financing, and offers are subject to change without notice. Must use NVR Mortgage to receive incentives. Certain restrictions may apply. Speak to a loan officer for complete details.
Financing is available through NVR Mortgage Finance, Inc. NMLS ID# 1127. Brokers Warmly Welcomed.
