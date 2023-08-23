More
Police: Man sleeping in car fends off carjacking attempt

A man sleeping in his car chased off a pair of would-be carjackers, according to Arlington County police.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of N. Woodrow Street at 20th Road N. That’s in the residential Waverly Hills neighborhood, about a block from Woodstock Park.

The carjacking attempt was reported to police about two hours after it happened, ACPD said today in a crime report.

“At approximately 3:55 a.m. the victim was asleep inside his parked vehicle when he was awoken by two unknown male suspects opening one of the vehicle’s back doors,” said the crime report. “The suspects demanded the victim exit the vehicle and made threatening statements implying they had a weapon.”

“The suspects then attempted to open the driver door and a struggle ensued during which the suspects struck the victim with an unknown object resulting in the victim sustaining lacerations,” the crime report continues. “The suspects then fled the scene on foot and the victim briefly gave chase. The victim then returned to the scene and called police.”

The victim’s injuries were described as non-life threatening. He declined treatment on scene.

So far in 2023 Arlington police have investigated more than a dozen carjackings as well as a few unsuccessful carjacking attempts.

