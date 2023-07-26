Man escapes armed carjacking attempt near Potomac Yard

A driver made a daring and successful — though some might say ill-advised — escape from armed carjackers early this morning.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue, in the Crystal City area near Potomac Yard.
“The victim was inside his parked vehicle when the suspect vehicle pulled behind him and approximately three male suspects exited, brandished firearms and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle,” Arlington County police said in today’s daily crime report.
“The victim drove away and the suspects reentered their vehicle and briefly followed,” the crime report continues. “The victim was then able to return to the scene and speak to police. No injuries were reported.”
The suspect vehicle, described as a silver SUV, drove off and police were unable to locate it, despite searching the area.
“The investigation is ongoing,” ACPD said.
This is at least the third carjacking attempt in the Crystal City area over the past week, after groups of suspects carjacked BMWs this past weekend and earlier this week.
Recent Stories
During summertime in D.C., it can feel impossible to find a place that isn’t crowded with out-of-towners. While we love sharing D.C.’s iconic spots with visitors, sometimes it’s nice to get away…
Three people are being hospitalized and southbound I-395 is blocked after a truck crash.
Looking to enjoy “Barbie” while reliving those childhood slumber parties with your best friends? Alamo Drafthouse has you covered.
Are you starting a business in Arlington? Then you need a business license and Small Business Focus how to get one and why it’s needed.
Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C., a leading multi-practice law firm focusing on commercial real estate services and business transactions, proudly announces its 40th anniversary.
Founded in 1983 by Martin “Art” Walsh, Thomas Colucci, Nicholas Malinchak, and Jerry Emrich, the firm has been committed to providing exceptional legal guidance and fostering long-term relationships with clients across Northern Virginia.
Over the past four decades, Walsh Colucci has been a part of numerous significant projects and played a pivotal role in shaping Northern Virginia’s growth and development. The firm has built a solid reputation for its expertise in land development, urban planning, and zoning. The firm and its members have been consistently ranked in law firm publications including US News & World Report, Chambers USA, Virginia Business, Super Lawyers, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, and more.
Walsh Colucci has steadily evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of its clients and has expanded to four offices located throughout the region, and its practice areas now include Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate Transactions, Litigation, Business Transactions, Eminent Domain, and Estate Planning & Administration.
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to ask the Arlington community for nominations for the 2023 William T. Newman, Jr. Spirit of Community Award. The Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a tireless and unselfish commitment to improving the quality of life in Arlington. Award recipients exemplify above-and-beyond servant leadership and have made extraordinary and visionary contributions to the Arlington community. Multiple honorees may be recognized each year.
Award recipients have a history of serving Arlington in a variety of ways: whether it be the arts, social justice, philanthropy, education, volunteering, civic duties, or entrepreneurship. This year’s recipient will join an exemplary roster of past honorees including Dr. Michael Silverman, Portia Clark, Mark Riley, Lucy Bowen McCauley, Dr. Alfred Taylor Jr., Emma Violand-Sánchez, Joan Cooper, and the Honorable George D. Varoutsos, among many others.
This year’s honoree(s) will be recognized at the Spirit of Community Awards and Luncheon on November 17: the annual event bringing together hundreds of business, civic, and philanthropic leaders, as well as Arlingtonians from all walks of life, for a celebration of community and the individuals who have made Arlington a better home for all of us.
If you are interested in nominating an individual, please submit a nomination form by visiting arlcf.org/spirit2023. Nominations must be received by Wednesday, August 23 to be considered.
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers