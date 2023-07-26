Man escapes armed carjacking attempt near Potomac Yard

A driver made a daring and successful — though some might say ill-advised — escape from armed carjackers early this morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue, in the Crystal City area near Potomac Yard.

“The victim was inside his parked vehicle when the suspect vehicle pulled behind him and approximately three male suspects exited, brandished firearms and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle,” Arlington County police said in today’s daily crime report.

“The victim drove away and the suspects reentered their vehicle and briefly followed,” the crime report continues. “The victim was then able to return to the scene and speak to police. No injuries were reported.”

The suspect vehicle, described as a silver SUV, drove off and police were unable to locate it, despite searching the area.

“The investigation is ongoing,” ACPD said.

This is at least the third carjacking attempt in the Crystal City area over the past week, after groups of suspects carjacked BMWs this past weekend and earlier this week.