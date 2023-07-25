NEW: Another BMW has been carjacked in Arlington

A string of BMW carjackings in the Crystal City area continued early this morning.

The alleged crime happened around 3 a.m., near the intersection of S. Eads Street and 23rd Street S.

A man was parking his car when four masked suspects armed with guns approached and demanded the keys, police said. The car — a 2014 BMW 320i with Michigan tags — was taken but the victim was not hurt.

Police are looking for both the stolen car and another vehicle used in the crime, according to today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report.

“The victim was parking his vehicle when the suspect vehicle approached, four male suspects exited, brandished firearms and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle,” said the crime report. “The suspect vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, then fled the scene followed by the suspects driving the victim’s stolen vehicle.”

“The investigation is ongoing,” the crime report adds.

The getaway — before police were called — was caught on camera by local public safety watcher Dave Statter.

This is at least the seventh BMW carjacking in the Crystal City and Pentagon City area so far this year, after another carjacking this past weekend near the same intersection as this morning’s incident. At least a dozen carjackings total have been reported in Arlington in 2023.

Separately, Arlington police assisted with tracking a vehicle carjacked in Alexandria this morning. According to initial reports, Arlington police helped to track the stolen Lexus, taken near Arlington’s Fairlington neighborhood, as it was driven past Crystal City and into D.C. on I-395 in heavy traffic.