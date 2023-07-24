Police investigating weekend carjacking in Crystal City

After a several month break, yet another BMW has been carjacked in the Crystal City area.

The incident was reported at 23rd Street S. and S. Eads Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“The victim was inside his parked vehicle when the suspect vehicle approached, three suspects exited, brandished firearms and demanded the victim’s vehicle,” Arlington County police said today in a crime report. “The suspect vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, then fled the scene followed by the suspects driving the victim’s stolen vehicle. No injuries were reported.”

The stolen vehicle was described as a white 2017 BMW 420i with Mississippi tags.

This is at least the 11th carjacking in Arlington so far this year and the sixth involving a BMW taken in the Crystal City and Pentagon City area. The last such reported carjacking happened in April.