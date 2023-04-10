Suspects arrested after weekend carjacking near Crystal City

Two men are in police custody after a carjacking Friday night.

The carjacking was the tenth reported in Arlington so far this year, and the fifth in which a BMW was taken in the Crystal City and Pentagon City area.

Police were called from the CVS store on the 2400 block of Richmond Highway shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, after a victim reported the theft to employees, according to scanner traffic. The suspects had knocked the two victims, who tried to flee to the ground and took their keys before driving off, according to police.

More from today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report:

CARJACKING, 2023-04070196, 2400 block of Richmond Highway. At approximately 8:50 p.m. on April 7, police were dispatched to the report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined the two male victims were entering their parked vehicle when the suspect vehicle approached, two suspects exited, brandished firearms and demanded the keys to the vehicle. The victims ran from the vehicle and the suspects chased them, knocked them to the ground and took the vehicle’s keys. The suspect vehicle, a gray sedan, fled the scene followed by the suspects driving the stolen vehicle. During the course of the investigation, officers contacted the Metropolitan Police Department and provided information related to the investigation. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Washington, D.C. and two male suspects were taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department. Warrants were obtained for Carjacking, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony for [suspect one], 18, of an unknown location and [suspect two], 20, of Washington D.C. Both are being held in Washington D.C.

17th St and Piney Branch Pky NW appears to be the BMW carjacked earlier from Arlington County. Sounds as if two are in custody but others in the BMW got away after a crash. h/t @ARLnowDOTcom and @RealTimeNews10 #ColumbiaHeightsDC #LanierHeightsDC #CrestwoodDC #MountPleasantDC https://t.co/D1jKsqxz8H pic.twitter.com/peQbupfgqh — Alan Henney (@alanhenney) April 8, 2023

Also in the crime report, ACPD reported the arrest of a group of airsoft-gun-toting teens after a coat theft in Pentagon City, and the arrest of a 42-year-old Texas man for allegedly ramming his vehicle into another during a dispute.