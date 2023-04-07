DEVELOPING: Police investigating carjacking in Crystal City area

Arlington County police are investigating yet another carjacking in the Crystal City area.
Initial reports suggest that a group of suspects, including one armed with a gun, carjacked a dark blue BMW X6 around 8:50 p.m. The victim reported the carjacking to employees at the CVS (2400 Richmond Highway) who then called police.
This the tenth reported carjacking in Arlington so far this year, after 14 were reported during all of 2022. Of the 10 carjackings this year, five have involved the forcible theft of a BMW in the Crystal City or Pentagon City area.
Recent Stories
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 18925 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
An early morning dispute over parking led to a gun being brandished and a car being stolen. That’s according to today’s Arlington County Police Department crime report. The incident happened…
Are you searching for a small furry companion to take naps with? Meet Peach, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! Peach is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League…
As we slide into brown flip flop season, some hotly-anticipated Arlington restaurants and bars are set to open in the coming months. Below is a list of the latest updates,…
Looking to improve your fitness and achieve your health goals but struggling with finding the time or motivation to hit the gym? Look no further than our in-home personal training services!
Our experienced and certified personal trainers will come directly to your home, bringing all the equipment necessary for a full-body workout. Whether you have a home gym setup or just a small space in your living room, our trainers will work with you to create a customized fitness plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
With in-home personal training, you’ll save time and money on gym memberships and commuting and receive personalized attention and accountability from your trainer. You’ll have a dedicated partner in your fitness journey who will push you to succeed and provide expert guidance on everything from exercise technique to nutrition.
Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or simply feel better, our in-home personal training services will help you get there. Say goodbye to the gym and hello to a healthier, happier you with our convenient and effective in-home personal training program. Contact us today to schedule your first session!
Jane Hanley counsels women who are feeling extra anxiety and sadness, helping them rebuild self-compassion, strength and a renewed sense of purpose. If a client has weathered a painful storm recently, she can help them process their experience safely so they can heal and fully reflect on their experience. Doing so helps her clients ultimately live life to the fullest.
Clients feel safe with Jane to not put on the happy face the rest of the world might demand of us. Sessions are definitely a place where it’s ok to not be ok. That comfort to feel and experience ultimately fosters self knowledge, growth and room for more emotions to flourish, such as joy and motivation.
Jane lives in Alexandria with her husband and their dogs, Tallulah and Ivy. In her spare time, she is a host with The Dinner Party, a fantastic organization that builds community around grief. For fun, she enjoys cooking, looking for the DC area’s best Tex-Mex, and rooting for the New England Patriots. Schedule your free consultation at www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact.
How to Sell Your Home – A Free Workshop
Thinking about selling in the next 12 months?
Learn how to get from uncertainty to successful sale and make the right choice for yourself and your family.
Join us for an informative workshop hosted by Lou Sagatov, Realtor + Builder,
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a