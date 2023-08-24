Say hello to the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week, Lyle!
This tan and white pup is up for adoption at the Animal Welfare League of Arlington and is currently in foster.
His friends had this to say about him:
Lyle is a silly, goofy and lovable “teenage” puppy who is always ready to go, go, go!
He is an excellent adventure buddy, always ready to explore the outdoors and greet every passerby with a happy tail wag. As much as he loves humans, he loves dogs even more. He always has a blast romping around with his four-legged friends and would make a great companion for anyone who is looking to find a friend for their current dog.
As fun-loving as he is, Lyle also has a laid-back side and enjoys naps in the sunshine. He self-entertains with toys and chews when his friends are too busy to play.
He is also a smart cookie who is always willing to work for treats and has already mastered cues like “Sit,” “Down” and “Shake”!
Is Lyle a match for you? Email to [email protected] to set up a meet and greet with Lyle! And be sure to read his entire profile to learn more.
Want your pet to be considered for the Arlington Pet of the Week? Email [email protected] with 2-3 paragraphs about your pet and at least 3-4 horizontally-oriented photos.
