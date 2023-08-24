Police respond to attempted kidnapping of Ronald McDonald

(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) Some teen hjinx before the start of the school year resulted in an eventful night for Ronald McDonald.
Just before midnight, police were called to the McDonald’s at 4834 Langston Blvd for a report of “kids that ripped the Ronald McDonald out of the play area.”
Arriving officers encountered a “car full of juveniles” and “the Ronald McDonald out near the dumpster immediately next to their car,” per scanner traffic.
As of lunchtime today, Ronald was back in his rightful place on a bench, overlooking kids enjoying meals and the restaurant’s play area. It’s unclear whether he was sporting any additional signs of wear compared to before.
The free indoor play area — which still gets regular use despite its age and the recent pandemic — is on borrowed time, with plans to axe it in order to expand the drive-through lane.
On Thursday afternoon, a police spokesperson recounted the sequence of events.
“At approximately 11:51 p.m. on August 23, police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Langston Boulevard to the report of a larceny in progress,” the spokesperson told ARLnow. “Upon arrival, it was determined a group of juvenile suspects entered the open business, caused property damage and stole property from the business. Officers made contact with and released a group of juvenile subjects on scene.”
Two teens involved in Ronald’s jailbreak last night are at large and being sought by police, we’re told.
“The investigation is ongoing,” said the spokesperson.
