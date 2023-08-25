Morning Notes

More on Goodwill Proposal — “The latest rezoning and site plan applications, filed Aug. 21 with the county planning department, indicate the proposal is proceeding apace, reflecting an ‘even deeper social mission,’ AHC spokesperson Jennifer Smith said in an email. When Goodwill and AHC first announced the project, they sought to build around 100 units. The latest filings outline a plan for 128 units, all with rents capped at levels targeting various lower-income tranches for a period of 30 years. Those units will be housed in the upper five floors of a seven-story building, with the bottom two floors reserved for a new Goodwill retail store, donation center and child care center.” [Washington Business Journal]

Housing Voucher Lottery Planned — “Arlington will add 5,000 households to its Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waitlist through a special application and lottery process in September. Opening the waitlist gives people a chance to apply for the federally funded rental assistance program for the first time in over a decade. Once the application period closes, a lottery will be conducted to select 5,000 applicants to go on the HCV program waitlist.” [Arlington County]

Suspects Run from Pentagon Police — From Dave Statter: “Two people running from @PFPAOfficial on S. Eads Street at Army Navy last night just before 8:00. Apparently connected to a stolen vehicle stopped on or near the Pentagon. One was caught near 11th & Eads.” [Twitter]

Arlington Sees Job Growth — “Employment within Arlington stood at 173,100 at the end of the first quarter of 2023, according to new federal data, a year-over-year increase of 2.6 percent. That puts the county slightly higher than the national increase of 2.5 percent during the same period, according to figures reported Aug. 23 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.” [Gazette Leader]

Notable ACPD Retirement — From the Arlington County Police Department: “On Tuesday, family, friends & colleagues gathered to celebrate the retirement of Sgt. A. Queen. Sgt. Queen served in several units in the department during his tenure including the Patrol Division, School Resource Officer Unit & the Youth Outreach Unit… We thank Sgt. Queen for his 21 years of service & his unwavering dedication to community policing.” [Twitter]

Marymount Dean Stepping Down — “The dean of Marymount University’s College of Business, Innovation, Leadership and Technology is stepping down to join a local venture capital firm full-time. Jonathan Aberman, a well-known Greater Washington entrepreneur and investor, is set to join D.C.-area VC firm Ruxton Ventures as a partner later this year, he announced Thursday. Aberman… said that given the ‘enormous amount of opportunity’ in startups today, he decided to return to the venture capital sector.” [Washington Business Journal]

It’s Friday — There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 90 degrees. The wind will initially be from the south at 7-9 mph, shifting to the west in the afternoon. On Friday night, the chance of precipitation decreases to 30%, mainly before 8pm. The night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low temperature of around 72 degrees and a northwest wind at 6 mph. [Weather.gov]