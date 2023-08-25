Obituary: Vincenzo Farruggio (1951-2023)

Vincenzo Farruggio (Age 72)

Memorial service info

Local restaurateur passes, leaving his legacy in Northern Virginia

Vincenzo Farruggio, 72, of Alexandria Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 after being diagnosed with cancer in March

Vincenzo “Vinny” Farruggio was born on March 27th, 1951 in the town of Castrofilippo in Sicily to Rosario and Maria Farruggio. His entrepreneurial spirit started at the age of 12 when he sold fruit around his town. Ever since then, he never stopped working and always made sure he had money in his pocket.

In 1970 he moved to the United States with his family and lived in Brooklyn where he worked as a jeweler in the Diamond District in Manhattan. In 1977 he met Rosa Fiuza at an Italian discotheque and it was love at first sight. They married on July 16th, 1983 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Falls Church Virginia, and went on to have three children, Rosabel, Rosario and Gabriella.

In 1978 he and his brothers moved to Virginia to start a pizza restaurant in Woodbridge called Joe’s Place Pizza and Pasta. Throughout the next 40 years they expanded the restaurant to five locations and Vincenzo owned and operated his own location at Bailey Crossroads. Everyone who dined at Joe’s Place was treated like family and Vinny’s service to others cannot be overstated. His last restaurant, A Modo Mio in Arlington VA, is still running and owned together with his two brothers Giuseppe and Calogero Farruggio.

Throughout the decades that Vincenzo spent as a restaurateur, he consistently gave back to the community by not only providing employment, but also by sponsoring local sports teams and contributing to charitable events. He was known for his fun neighborhood 4th of July parties complete with food and fireworks each year. In 2007 Vincenzo retired and was lucky enough to be able to watch his kids grow-up all while spending his winters in Florida where he enjoyed daily walks on the beach. He was a loving, caring, and genuine Father, Brother, Husband, Son, Uncle, and Friend. He made an impression on everyone’s heart.

Vincenzo is survived by his wife Rosa, his children Rosario, Gabriella, and Rosabel, and grandchildren Gemma, James, Lucy, Dominic, and Penelope. His siblings, Calogero, Maria and Giuiseppe.

His memorial service will be held on Sunday, August. 27, 2023 at National Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

Submitted by A Modo Mio Restaurant