Obituary: Vincenzo Farruggio (1951-2023)

Vincenzo Farruggio (Age 72)
Memorial service info
Local restaurateur passes, leaving his legacy in Northern Virginia
Vincenzo Farruggio, 72, of Alexandria Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 after being diagnosed with cancer in March
Vincenzo “Vinny” Farruggio was born on March 27th, 1951 in the town of Castrofilippo in Sicily to Rosario and Maria Farruggio. His entrepreneurial spirit started at the age of 12 when he sold fruit around his town. Ever since then, he never stopped working and always made sure he had money in his pocket.
In 1970 he moved to the United States with his family and lived in Brooklyn where he worked as a jeweler in the Diamond District in Manhattan. In 1977 he met Rosa Fiuza at an Italian discotheque and it was love at first sight. They married on July 16th, 1983 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Falls Church Virginia, and went on to have three children, Rosabel, Rosario and Gabriella.
In 1978 he and his brothers moved to Virginia to start a pizza restaurant in Woodbridge called Joe’s Place Pizza and Pasta. Throughout the next 40 years they expanded the restaurant to five locations and Vincenzo owned and operated his own location at Bailey Crossroads. Everyone who dined at Joe’s Place was treated like family and Vinny’s service to others cannot be overstated. His last restaurant, A Modo Mio in Arlington VA, is still running and owned together with his two brothers Giuseppe and Calogero Farruggio.
Throughout the decades that Vincenzo spent as a restaurateur, he consistently gave back to the community by not only providing employment, but also by sponsoring local sports teams and contributing to charitable events. He was known for his fun neighborhood 4th of July parties complete with food and fireworks each year. In 2007 Vincenzo retired and was lucky enough to be able to watch his kids grow-up all while spending his winters in Florida where he enjoyed daily walks on the beach. He was a loving, caring, and genuine Father, Brother, Husband, Son, Uncle, and Friend. He made an impression on everyone’s heart.
Vincenzo is survived by his wife Rosa, his children Rosario, Gabriella, and Rosabel, and grandchildren Gemma, James, Lucy, Dominic, and Penelope. His siblings, Calogero, Maria and Giuiseppe.
His memorial service will be held on Sunday, August. 27, 2023 at National Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Submitted by A Modo Mio Restaurant
Recent Stories
With mini American flags in hand and camera phones at the ready, friends and family gathered at Arlington Central Library on Thursday to witness loved ones take the final step…
This column is written by the team at Arrowine & Cheese (4508 Cherry Hill Road). Sign up for the email newsletter and receive exclusive discounts and offers. Order from Arrowine’s expanding online store for curbside pickup…
Want to learn how to handle a life-threatening situation? The Arlington Community Response Team plans to offer free emergency response training sessions over the next several months for those who…
One graffiti message, “hate,” is vexing residents, who want to see more action to tackle the persistent tagging.
Is addiction tearing your family apart?
Are you struggling to cope with the pain and chaos it brings into your lives? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand the heartache and challenges that come with having a loved one battling addiction. That’s why we’re here to guide you and your family towards a path of recovery and reconciliation.
Our dedicated team of compassionate therapists specializes in addiction therapy and family support. We provide a safe and nurturing environment where you can openly express your feelings, fears, and hopes. Through our evidence-based approaches, we address the emotional and psychological toll addiction takes on family members.
Together, we’ll help you:
St. Charles Early Childhood education center offers a play-based curriculum in a welcoming, Christ-centered environment. Our program focuses on screen free socio-emotional development and kindergarten readiness through hands-on and engaging activities. Our programs offer different schedules ranging from 7:30 am-5:30 pm for students, ages 2-5. We feature a full-day Jr. kindergarten class for older 4’s/5’s. Our facility includes a full-sized gymnasium, school chapel, and library. All of our students enjoy music and physical education weekly. Students ages 3 and up also attend Catechesis of the Good Shepherd classes.
Children have an opportunity to participate in enrichment classes such as soccer, basketball, ballet, and science.
Parents are fully welcomed into our building as we recognize parents as their child’s primary educator. Come experience the warmth and joy of St. Charles school!
Carbon neutral homes and offices: the only path to carbon…
Building Carbon Neutral Houses and Offices: The Only Path to a Carbon Neutral Arlington by 2050. A Panel Discussion of Experts, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 PM,
Arlington Central Library, 1014 N. Quincy Street, Arlington VA 22201
Arlington County Board in
New Moms Groups forming 8/26!
Mamistad is back, baby! After a short break, we’ve got lots of new members to connect!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL